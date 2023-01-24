Advanced search
    FGR   FR0000130452

EIFFAGE S.A.

(FGR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:17 2023-01-24 am EST
98.62 EUR   +1.19%
Eiffage S A : APRR turnover and traffic for the year 2022 and the 4th quarter 2022

01/24/2023 | 12:03pm EST
Vélizy-Villacoublay, 24th January 2023 17:45

Press release

APRR turnover and traffic for the year 2022 and the 4th quarter 2022

At 31 December 2022

Consolidated revenue

in millions of euro

At

At

At

Variation (%)

Variation (%)

31/12/2019

31/12/2021

31/12/2022

2022/2021

2022/2019

Toll revenue APRR and AREA

2,534.5

2,468.2

2,681.8

+8.7%

+5.8%

Toll revenue A79

/

/

4.2

/

/

Revenue from retail facilities,

76.5

101.1

132.5

+31.1%

+73.3%

telecommunications and others

Revenue excluding

2,611.0

2,569.3

2,818.5

+9.7%

+7.9%

Construction

Construction revenue (Ifric 12)*

405.0

302.8

335.4

nm

nm

Excluding Construction, APRR's consolidated revenue totalled €2,818.5

million at

31st December 2022 compared to €2,569.3 million at 31st December 2021, an increase of 9.7% over one year. Revenue also increased by 7.9% compared to 2019.

Starting in 2021, revenue from commercial facilities includes the share of revenue from areas operated under the Fulli brand for an amount of €43.2 million in 2022.

Toll revenue of A79 opened on the 4th November 2022 is €4.2 million.

Traffic

APRR and AREA network (exc A79)

in millions of kilometres

Variation (%)

Variation (%)

travelled

At

At

At

31/12/2019

31/12/2021

31/12/2022

2022/2021

2022/2019

Light vehicles

20,695

19,284

21,072

+9.3%

+1.8%

Heavy goods vehicles

3,886

3,911

3,985

+1.9%

+2.5%

Total

24,581

23,195

25,057

+8.0%

+1.9%

Overall traffic measured by total kilometres travelled decreased by 8.0% for the whole year 2022 compared to the previous year.

Light vehicles traffic increased by 9.3% and heavy goods vehicles by 1.9%. Traffic also increased by 1.9% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.

in millions of kilometres travelled

A79 network

At 31/12/2022

Light vehicles

27.8

Heavy goods vehicles

19.6

Total

47.4

The A79 was opened on the 4th of November 2022.

4th quarter 2022 Consolidated revenue

in millions of euro

Toll revenue APRR and AREA

Toll revenue A79

Revenue from retail facilities, telecommunications and others

Revenue excluding Construction

Construction revenue (Ifric 12)*

Q4 2019

Q4 2021

Q4 2022

Variation (%)

Variation (%)

2022/2021

2022/2019

605.2

631.6

627.5

-0.6%

+3.7%

/

/

4.2

/

/

20.0

27.3

35.9

+31.5%

+79.7%

625.2

658.9

667.6

+1.3%

+6.8%

102.3

101.5

89.9

nm

nm

Excluding Construction, APRR's consolidated revenue totalled €667.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to €658.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 1.3% over one year. Consolidated revenue is also up by 6.8% compared to Q4 2019.

Revenue of the A79 opened on the 4th of November 2022 is €4.2 million.

Traffic

APRR and AREA network (exc A79)

in millions of kilometres

travelled

Q4 2019

Q4 2021

Q4 2022

Variation (%)

Variation (%)

2022/2021

2022/2019

Light vehicles

4,807

4,909

4,711

-4.0%

-2.0%

Heavy goods vehicles

972

1,002

998

-0.4%

+2.6%

Total

5,779

5,911

5,709

-3.4%

-1.2%

Overall traffic measured by the total kilometres travelled decreased by 3.4% during the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021.

Light vehicles traffic (which have been affected by fuel shortages) decreased by 4.0% over the quarter and heavy goods vehicles by 0.4%.

Traffic is also down by 2.0% compared to Q4 2019 for the light vehicles (as a reminder, the traffic during December 2019 had been positively impacted by the rail disruptions) and up by 2.6% for the heavy goods vehicles

in millions of kilometres travelled

A79 network

Q4 2022

Light vehicles

27.8

Heavy goods vehicles

19.6

Total

47.4

The A79 was opened on the 4th of November 2022.

  1. Reminder: the application of Ifric 12 from 1 January 2009 requires the recognition of revenue generated by Construction activities, which corresponds to infrastructure construction services performed by the concession operator for the account of the concession grantor, this work being entrusted to third parties and recognised using the percentage of completion method.

Investor relations

Press contact

Xavier Ombrédanne

Sophie Mairé

Tel.: + 33(0) 1 71 59 10 56

Tel.: + 33 (0)1 71 59 10 62

E-mail: xavier.ombredanne@eiffage.com

E-mail: sophie.maire@eiffage.com

Disclaimer

Eiffage SA published this content on 24 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2023 17:01:54 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
