Eiffage S A : APRR turnover and traffic for the year 2022 and the 4th quarter 2022

Vélizy-Villacoublay, 24th January 2023 17:45

Press release

APRR turnover and traffic for the year 2022 and the 4th quarter 2022

At 31 December 2022

Consolidated revenue

in millions of euro At At At Variation (%) Variation (%) 31/12/2019 31/12/2021 31/12/2022 2022/2021 2022/2019 Toll revenue APRR and AREA 2,534.5 2,468.2 2,681.8 +8.7% +5.8% Toll revenue A79 / / 4.2 / / Revenue from retail facilities, 76.5 101.1 132.5 +31.1% +73.3% telecommunications and others Revenue excluding 2,611.0 2,569.3 2,818.5 +9.7% +7.9% Construction Construction revenue (Ifric 12)* 405.0 302.8 335.4 nm nm Excluding Construction, APRR's consolidated revenue totalled €2,818.5 million at

31st December 2022 compared to €2,569.3 million at 31st December 2021, an increase of 9.7% over one year. Revenue also increased by 7.9% compared to 2019.

Starting in 2021, revenue from commercial facilities includes the share of revenue from areas operated under the Fulli brand for an amount of €43.2 million in 2022.

Toll revenue of A79 opened on the 4th November 2022 is €4.2 million.