Eiffage S A : APRR turnover and traffic for the year 2022 and the 4th quarter 2022

31st December 2022 compared to €2,569.3 million at 31st December 2021, an increase of 9.7% over one year. Revenue also increased by 7.9% compared to 2019.
Starting in 2021, revenue from commercial facilities includes the share of revenue from areas operated under the Fulli brand for an amount of €43.2 million in 2022.
Toll revenue of A79 opened on the 4th November 2022 is €4.2 million.
Traffic
APRR and AREA network (exc A79)
in millions of kilometres
Variation (%)
Variation (%)
travelled
At
At
At
31/12/2019
31/12/2021
31/12/2022
2022/2021
2022/2019
Light vehicles
20,695
19,284
21,072
+9.3%
+1.8%
Heavy goods vehicles
3,886
3,911
3,985
+1.9%
+2.5%
Total
24,581
23,195
25,057
+8.0%
+1.9%
Overall traffic measured by total kilometres travelled decreased by 8.0% for the whole year 2022 compared to the previous year.
Light vehicles traffic increased by 9.3% and heavy goods vehicles by 1.9%. Traffic also increased by 1.9% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.
in millions of kilometres travelled
A79 network
At 31/12/2022
Light vehicles
27.8
Heavy goods vehicles
19.6
Total
47.4
The A79 was opened on the 4th of November 2022.
4th quarter 2022 Consolidated revenue
in millions of euro
Toll revenue APRR and AREA
Toll revenue A79
Revenue from retail facilities, telecommunications and others
Revenue excluding Construction
Construction revenue (Ifric 12)*
Q4 2019
Q4 2021
Q4 2022
Variation (%)
Variation (%)
2022/2021
2022/2019
605.2
631.6
627.5
-0.6%
+3.7%
/
/
4.2
/
/
20.0
27.3
35.9
+31.5%
+79.7%
625.2
658.9
667.6
+1.3%
+6.8%
102.3
101.5
89.9
nm
nm
Excluding Construction, APRR's consolidated revenue totalled €667.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to €658.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 1.3% over one year. Consolidated revenue is also up by 6.8% compared to Q4 2019.
Revenue of the A79 opened on the 4th of November 2022 is €4.2 million.
Traffic
APRR and AREA network (exc A79)
in millions of kilometres
travelled
Q4 2019
Q4 2021
Q4 2022
Variation (%)
Variation (%)
2022/2021
2022/2019
Light vehicles
4,807
4,909
4,711
-4.0%
-2.0%
Heavy goods vehicles
972
1,002
998
-0.4%
+2.6%
Total
5,779
5,911
5,709
-3.4%
-1.2%
Overall traffic measured by the total kilometres travelled decreased by 3.4% during the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021.
Light vehicles traffic (which have been affected by fuel shortages) decreased by 4.0% over the quarter and heavy goods vehicles by 0.4%.
Traffic is also down by 2.0% compared to Q4 2019 for the light vehicles (as a reminder, the traffic during December 2019 had been positively impacted by the rail disruptions) and up by 2.6% for the heavy goods vehicles
in millions of kilometres travelled
A79 network
Q4 2022
Light vehicles
27.8
Heavy goods vehicles
19.6
Total
47.4
The A79 was opened on the 4th of November 2022.
Reminder: the application of Ifric 12 from 1 January 2009 requires the recognition of revenue generated by Construction activities, which corresponds to infrastructure construction services performed by the concession operator for the account of the concession grantor, this work being entrusted to third parties and recognised using the percentage of completion method.