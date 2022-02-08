Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Eiffage S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FGR   FR0000130452

EIFFAGE S.A.

(FGR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Eiffage S A : All systems go for the winter celebrations with APRR !

02/08/2022 | 05:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The winter holidays are here. APRR and its Rhône-Alpes subsidiary, AREA, are launching an avalanche of free events and activities at five service areas over five Saturdays in February and March 2022. One hundred employee volunteers from the two motorway companies have put on their red jackets and are ready to welcome drivers and their passengers.


From Saturday 5 February until Saturday 5 March 2022, it's all systems go for APRR and AREA as they present their version of winter sports at the service areas of Beaune Tailly and Mâcon Saint-Albain (A6), Jura (A39), L'Isle-d'Abeau and Granier (A43). These large service areas have put on their winter clothes and will be offering an avalanche of activities, much to the delight of customers, young and old alike. The activities are organised (all barrier gestures respected) and run by around one hundred red-jacket employees of APRR and AREA, in conjunction with various participating partners. Each and every one of them are experts at putting on winter sports initiatives.

Fun and ski wax
The programme includes fun with the unmissable real-fake snowball fight, good humour with the Mango mobilités "chairlift photocall", freestyle with the trendiest face painting or a moment for sharing and sending the special postcards on offer. A ski waxing service is also available so you can take to the slopes as soon as you reach the resort !
And, there's a ski simulator you can use to warm up before donning your real ski boots. Motorway customers can even try curling… fun with family or friends is guaranteed!

Activities on motorway services and know-how
Road safety awareness-raising workshops are provided, with the presence of an SOS terminal and the driving simulator of the Gendarmerie nationale. A new game, "Vis ma vie" (Live my life), lets you step into the shoes of an operator and set out to "discover the police station control desk*". Children can learn the basics of the Highway Code in the "petit permis" (young driver's licence) workshop. This year again, the regions crossed by the APRR and AREA networks are in the spotlight with the "tourism on the motorway" initiative and local producers' markets.
Preservation of the environment also scores highly among the priorities at all the "Extraordin'AIRE" villages. Thanks to the events organised, motorway customers will soon know all there is to know about waste sorting and electromobility. Event-packed service areas and red jackets: the perfect springboard for a good start to the winter 2022 holidays.

Crédit photo : ©APRR

Disclaimer

Eiffage SA published this content on 08 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2022 10:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EIFFAGE S.A.
05:12aEIFFAGE S A : All systems go for the winter celebrations with APRR !
PU
02/07EIFFAGE S A : Immobilier starts the construction work of a new Cocoon'Ages® inter-generati..
PU
02/04TOULOUSE : Eiffage Génie Civil will build the Rapas footbridge
PU
02/03EIFFAGE S A : APRR best employer in its sector for eight years
PU
02/02Eiffage - Kuwait, first successful berthing
AQ
02/02SUCCESSFUL TAKE-OFF : Eiffage Construction starts work on the new Pilot Training Centre in..
PU
02/01KUWAIT : first successful docking
PU
01/28EIFFAGE S A : Énergie Systèmes installs a new patient call intercom system in a CCAS care ..
PU
01/27EIFFAGE S A : Construction of the future A79 nearly complete
PU
01/26EIFFAGE S A : APRR turnover and traffic for the year 2021 and the 4th quarter 2021
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EIFFAGE S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 18 579 M 21 231 M 21 231 M
Net income 2021 722 M 826 M 826 M
Net Debt 2021 10 355 M 11 833 M 11 833 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,8x
Yield 2021 3,04%
Capitalization 9 346 M 10 680 M 10 680 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,06x
EV / Sales 2022 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 72 700
Free-Float -
Chart EIFFAGE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Eiffage S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EIFFAGE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 94,18 €
Average target price 112,99 €
Spread / Average Target 20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benoit de Ruffray Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Cassayre Chief Financial Officer
Jean Guénard Independent Director
Marie Lemarié Independent Director
Carol Xueref Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EIFFAGE S.A.4.11%10 680
VINCI6.45%64 044
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED9.60%36 151
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-0.49%35 482
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED14.16%23 884
POWER CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION OF CHINA, LTD17.95%22 700