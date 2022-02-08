Eiffage S A : All systems go for the winter celebrations with APRR !

The winter holidays are here. APRR and its Rhône-Alpes subsidiary, AREA, are launching an avalanche of free events and activities at five service areas over five Saturdays in February and March 2022. One hundred employee volunteers from the two motorway companies have put on their red jackets and are ready to welcome drivers and their passengers.





From Saturday 5 February until Saturday 5 March 2022, it's all systems go for APRR and AREA as they present their version of winter sports at the service areas of Beaune Tailly and Mâcon Saint-Albain (A6), Jura (A39), L'Isle-d'Abeau and Granier (A43). These large service areas have put on their winter clothes and will be offering an avalanche of activities, much to the delight of customers, young and old alike. The activities are organised (all barrier gestures respected) and run by around one hundred red-jacket employees of APRR and AREA, in conjunction with various participating partners. Each and every one of them are experts at putting on winter sports initiatives.



Fun and ski wax

The programme includes fun with the unmissable real-fake snowball fight, good humour with the Mango mobilités "chairlift photocall", freestyle with the trendiest face painting or a moment for sharing and sending the special postcards on offer. A ski waxing service is also available so you can take to the slopes as soon as you reach the resort !

And, there's a ski simulator you can use to warm up before donning your real ski boots. Motorway customers can even try curling… fun with family or friends is guaranteed!



Activities on motorway services and know-how

Road safety awareness-raising workshops are provided, with the presence of an SOS terminal and the driving simulator of the Gendarmerie nationale. A new game, "Vis ma vie" (Live my life), lets you step into the shoes of an operator and set out to "discover the police station control desk*". Children can learn the basics of the Highway Code in the "petit permis" (young driver's licence) workshop. This year again, the regions crossed by the APRR and AREA networks are in the spotlight with the "tourism on the motorway" initiative and local producers' markets.

Preservation of the environment also scores highly among the priorities at all the "Extraordin'AIRE" villages. Thanks to the events organised, motorway customers will soon know all there is to know about waste sorting and electromobility. Event-packed service areas and red jackets: the perfect springboard for a good start to the winter 2022 holidays.

Crédit photo : ©APRR