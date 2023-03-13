Eiffage S A : Application information by Mr. Benoît de Ruffray to the fonction of Director presented to the general meeting of 19 avril 2023

EIFFAGE

Public limited company with a capital of 392,000,000 euros Head office: 3-7 place de l'Europe 78140 Vélizy-Villacoublay 709 802 094 RCS Versailles

APPLICATION INFORMATION

by Mr Benoît de Ruffray

TO THE FUNCTIONS OF DIRECTOR PRESENTED

TO THE COMBINED GENERAL MEETING OF 19th APRIL 2023

Full name: de Ruffray Benoît

Age: 56 years

Current position: Chairman and CEO

Mr. de Ruffray has no other mandates in a listed company as of 12/31/2022.

Nationality: French

First appointment: 12/09/2015.

Current term of office expires in 2023.

Shares held: 65,906 Eiffage shares and 20,760 units of the Eiffage Actionnariat corporate mutual fund.

Membership of Board Committees: Member of the Strategy and CSR Committee.

Education: Graduate of the École Polytechnique, graduate of the École des Ponts ParisTech, Master's degree from Imperial College, London.

Career: Started his career in 1990 with the Bouygues group. He managed major projects and held various management positions internationally, before being appointed deputy CEO of Bouygues Bâtiment International in 2008. In 2015, he became CEO of Soletanche Freyssinet (Vinci Group). He joined the Eiffage Group in January 2016 as Chairman and CEO.

Positions within the Group as of 31st December 2022:

Chairman of: Eiffage Énergie Systèmes-Régions France, Eiffage Énergie Systèmes-Participations, Eiffage Énergie Systèmes-Clemessy, Eiffage Énergie Systèmes-Télécom, Eiffarie, Financière Eiffarie, Goyer and Fondation d'Entreprise Eiffage.

Director of: APRR and AREA

Censor of the Supervisory Board of Aéroport Toulouse-Blagnac

The candidacy of Mr de Ruffray for the position of director of Getlink SE, a listed company in which Eiffage held 18.8% of the share capital as of 31st December 2002, will be proposed at Getlink's general meeting scheduled for 27th April 2023.

Outside the Eiffage Group:

Chairman of the Board of Directors of École des Ponts ParisTech Chairman of the Board of Directors of Fondact

Mr. de Ruffray will be proposed for election as a director of Société Générale at the general meeting of Société Générale, a listed company, scheduled for 23rd May 2023.

Other mandates expired in the last five years:

Chairman of : Eiffage Infrastructures