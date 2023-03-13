Eiffage S A : Application information by Mr. Laurent Dupont to the fonction of Director presented to the general meeting of 19 avril 2023

EIFFAGE

Public limited company with a capital of 392,000,000 euros Head office: 3-7 place de l'Europe 78140 Vélizy-Villacoublay 709 802 094 RCS Versailles

APPLICATION INFORMATION

of Mr Laurent Dupont

TO THE FUNCTIONS OF DIRECTOR PRESENTED

TO THE COMBINED GENERAL MEETING OF 19th APRIL 2023

Full name: Dupont Laurent

Age: 58 years

Current position: Senior Operations Manager, Eiffage Construction

Director representing employee shareholders.

Mr. Dupont has no other mandates in a listed company as of 12/31/2022.

Nationality: French.

First appointment: 04/18/2012.

Term of office expires in 2023.

Shares held: 2,394

Membership of Board Committees: Member of the Audit Committee and the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

Education: DUT in civil engineering and DUT in management obtained in 1986.

Career: Works manager from 1988 to 2000. Works manager from 2000 to 2002, sector manager from 2002 to 2007, deputy operations manager from 2007 to 2012, operations manager from 2012 to 2018, senior operations manager in 2019. Director of major projects: Vache noire E shopping centre from 2005 to 2007 / Ateliers Hermès from 2009 to 2011 / Centre Bus Paris 14° from 2014 to 2017.

Mr Dupont has had an employment contract with the Group for an indefinite period since 2nd January 1988. It is a classic permanent contract with a notice period of 3 months.

Other mandates as of 31st December 2022:

Chairman of: Sicavas d'Actionnariat Salarié Eiffage 2000, FCPE Eiffage Actionnariat.

Other mandates expired in the last five years: None.