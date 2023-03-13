Advanced search
    FGR   FR0000130452

EIFFAGE S.A.

(FGR)
2023-03-13
102.40 EUR   -1.82%
Eiffage S A : Application information by Mr. Laurent Dupont to the fonction of Director presented to the general meeting of 19 avril 2023
PU
Eiffage S A : Application information by Mr. Benoît de Ruffray to the fonction of Director presented to the general meeting of 19 avril 2023
PU
Eiffage S A : General meeting of Eiffage - 19 April 2023 - Summary of courant delegations
PU
Eiffage S A : Application information by Ms. Isabelle Salaün to the fonction of Director presented to the general meeting of 19 avril 2023

03/13/2023 | 10:39am EDT
EIFFAGE

Public limited company with a capital of 392,000,000 euros Head office: 3-7 place de l'Europe 78140 Vélizy-Villacoublay 709 802 094 RCS Versailles

APPLICATION INFORMATION

by Ms Isabelle Salaün

TO THE FUNCTIONS OF DIRECTOR PRESENTED

TO THE COMBINED GENERAL MEETING OF 19th APRIL 2023

Full name: Salaün Isabelle

Age: 61 years

Current position: Independent Director President of Nirine Conseil.

Ms Salaün does not hold any other mandates in a listed company as at 12/31/2022.

Nationality: French and Swiss.

First appointment: 04/15/2015.

Term of office expires in 2023.

Shares held: 1,000.

Membership of Board Committees: Chair of the Audit Committee.

Education: Former student of the École Normale Supérieure, associate and doctor in mathematics.

Career: After being a lecturer at the University of Paris 6, she started as an engineer at Alcatel and then spent 15 years in investment banking, at CCF, Merrill Lynch and Deutsche Bank. She joined the Natixis group in 2006, where she was in charge of mergers and acquisitions and a member of the Natixis executive committee as director of financial communications. She is currently President of Nirine Conseil.

Other mandates as of 31st December 2022: none.

Other mandates expired in the last five years: Director of SMTPC.

Disclaimer

Eiffage SA published this content on 13 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2023 14:38:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
