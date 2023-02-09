Eiffage S A : Clemessy builds a turnkey photovoltaic solar power plant for CNR and GEG in the Isère department

Former mining siteSusville is undergoing conversion to a photovoltaic power plant, orchestrated bya dedicated company. This is expected toincrease the capacity of the existing plant, which was inaugurated in 2017. Thenew project is being carried out jointly by the CNR (Compagnie Nationale du Rhône) and green energy supplier GEG, who have commissioned Clemessy to install each of the solar panels on Susville II and to carry out all the structural work.

Susville II power plant is located on a 13-hectare site. It consists of 24,636 photovoltaic panels wired by our experts and mountedon 483 metal structures resting on 15,000 piles, also erected by our employees. Each structure contains around 100 bolts, representing a total of more than 40,000 tightening operations. Thejob is repetitive, and needs to be painstakingly accurate!

"In order to better combat MSD induced by repetitive tasks, we have provided our workforce with electronic torque spanners equipped with electric motors to facilitate torque tightening of bolts. This deviceis primarily designed to ease our workers, but it also enables us to carry out precision work and facilitates checks," explained project manager Cédric Gouges.

In addition, Hilti provided our teams with eight passive exoskeletons (back belts equipped with jacks and springs) designed to relieve the strain on the arms and shoulders caused by overhead installation work. If the nine-month trial proves successful, the use of exoskeletons could become widespread on this type of site.



