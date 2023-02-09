Eiffage S A : Clemessy builds a turnkey photovoltaic solar power plant for CNR and GEG in the Isère department
02/09/2023 | 03:44am EST
Formermining siteSusvilleisundergoing conversion toa photovoltaic power plant,orchestratedbyadedicatedcompany.This is expected toincrease the capacity of the existing plant, which was inaugurated in 2017.Thenew project is being carried out jointly by theCNR (Compagnie Nationale du Rhône) and green energy supplier GEG, who have commissioned Clemessy to install each of the solar panels on Susville II and to carry out all the structural work.
Susville IIpower plantis located on a 13-hectare site. Itconsists of 24,636 photovoltaic panels wired by our experts andmountedon 483 metal structures resting on 15,000 piles, alsoerectedby our employees.Each structure contains around 100 bolts,representinga total of more than 40,000 tightening operations.Thejobisrepetitive,andneeds tobepainstakingly accurate!
"In order to better combat MSD induced by repetitive tasks, we have provided ourworkforcewith electronic torque spanners equipped with electric motors to facilitate torque tightening of bolts.This deviceisprimarilydesignedtoeaseourworkers,but italsoenablesus to carry out precision work and facilitates checks,"explained project managerCédric Gouges.
In addition, Hilti provided our teams with eight passive exoskeletons (back belts equipped with jacks and springs) designed to relieve the strain on the arms and shoulderscaused by overhead installation work.If the nine-month trial proves successful, the use of exoskeletons couldbecome widespread on this type of site.
With an output of 13 MWp, the photovoltaic plant is set to produce 18 GWh each year, enough to cover the energy needs of 7,600 households (five times the population of Susville).