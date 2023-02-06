Advanced search
    FGR   FR0000130452

EIFFAGE S.A.

(FGR)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  08:52:49 2023-02-06 am EST
98.16 EUR   -1.09%
Eiffage S A : Clévia takes part in building the hydrogen fuel cell production site and Symbio's head office

02/06/2023 | 08:40am EST
Zero-emission hydrogen mobilityleader Symbio produces and markets a complete range of hydrogen solutions (or StackPacks) to vehicle manufacturers around the world. The company is based in Saint-Fons (69), where our Clévia experts are taking part inthe building of a 25,000 m² production site including the company's head office.

The future Symbio hydrogen fuel cell production site and its headquarters are located on an eight-hectare site. By the end of summer 2023, the company will have more than 650 employees working there, divided between the production centre, R&D, logistics warehouse, a series of business support facilities and the head office.

"It is a huge industrial challenge,to quickly deliver a plant capable of producing 50,000 hydrogen systems per year using state-of-the-art technology. The site will be carbon neutral, and certified Very Good with the Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method(BREEAM)," said project manager Rémi Michoud.

Our experts will be working on a large part of the future production plant, and in particular on the air networks for clean roomtreatmentand the backbone (or Rack) supporting the site's hydraulic networks. They will also install large HVAC equipmentincluding air handling units (AHUs) and recyclers in the technical rooms (or Epine).

Our plumbing specialists are also to carry out work on the service area located on the factory's first floor, and in the R&D centre. In addition, they will organize the recovery of heat produced by the R&D process benches,to heat the whole site.

Eiffage SA published this content on 06 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2023 13:39:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 20 046 M 21 753 M 21 753 M
Net income 2022 904 M 980 M 980 M
Net Debt 2022 10 565 M 11 465 M 11 465 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,8x
Yield 2022 3,51%
Capitalization 9 461 M 10 267 M 10 267 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,00x
EV / Sales 2023 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 73 500
Free-Float 77,0%
Managers and Directors
Benoît de Ruffray Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Cassayre Chief Financial Officer
Jean Guénard Independent Director
Marie Lemarié Independent Director
Carol Xueref Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EIFFAGE S.A.7.96%10 267
VINCI12.92%61 847
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED3.86%37 013
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-0.37%33 548
QUANTA SERVICES6.97%21 782
FERROVIAL, S.A.11.36%21 723