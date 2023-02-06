Eiffage S A : Clévia takes part in building the hydrogen fuel cell production site and Symbio's head office

Zero-emission hydrogen mobilityleader Symbio produces and markets a complete range of hydrogen solutions (or StackPacks) to vehicle manufacturers around the world. The company is based in Saint-Fons (69), where our Clévia experts are taking part inthe building of a 25,000 m² production site including the company's head office.

The future Symbio hydrogen fuel cell production site and its headquarters are located on an eight-hectare site. By the end of summer 2023, the company will have more than 650 employees working there, divided between the production centre, R&D, logistics warehouse, a series of business support facilities and the head office.



"It is a huge industrial challenge,to quickly deliver a plant capable of producing 50,000 hydrogen systems per year using state-of-the-art technology. The site will be carbon neutral, and certified Very Good with the Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method(BREEAM)," said project manager Rémi Michoud.

Our experts will be working on a large part of the future production plant, and in particular on the air networks for clean roomtreatmentand the backbone (or Rack) supporting the site's hydraulic networks. They will also install large HVAC equipmentincluding air handling units (AHUs) and recyclers in the technical rooms (or Epine).

