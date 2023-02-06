Eiffage S A : Clévia takes part in building the hydrogen fuel cell production site and Symbio's head office
02/06/2023 | 08:40am EST
Zero-emission hydrogen mobilityleaderSymbio produces and markets a complete range of hydrogen solutions (or StackPacks) to vehicle manufacturers around the world.The company is based in Saint-Fons (69), where our Clévia experts aretakingpart inthebuilding ofa 25,000 m² production siteincludingthe company's head office.
The future Symbio hydrogen fuel cell production site and its headquarters are located on an eight-hectare site.By the end of summer2023, the company will have more than 650 employees working there, divided between the production centre, R&D, logistics warehouse, a series of business supportfacilitiesand the head office.
"Itis a huge industrial challenge,to quickly deliver a plant capable of producing 50,000 hydrogen systems per year using state-of-the-art technology. The site will becarbon neutral, andcertifiedVeryGoodwith theBuilding Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method(BREEAM),"said project managerRémi Michoud.
Our experts will be workingon a large part of the future production plant,and in particularon the air networks for clean roomtreatmentand the backbone (or Rack)supporting the site'shydraulic networks.They will also install large HVAC equipmentincludingair handling units (AHUs) and recyclers in the technicalrooms(orEpine).
Our plumbing specialistsarealsotocarry out work on the service arealocated on the factory's first floor, and in the R&D centre.In addition, they will organize the recovery of heat producedby the R&D process benches,to heat thewhole site.