Eiffage S A : Clévia takes part in renovating a former alcohol factory north of Lille, for Fermentis by Lesaff

The FermentisAcademy is locatedon the historic site of Marquette-lez-Lille(59) which was originally a Cistercian abbey. Founded in the 13th century by Jeanne de Flandre, Marquette Abbey was later disused, and then purchasedin 1853byLesaffre Groupfounders Louis Lesaffre and Louis Bonduelle. The Academywasbuilt on the site of the "Large modern malthouses"and has retained certain architectural elements fromthe former alcohol factory.



Our Cléviaexperts are in charge ofthe FermentisAcademy's heating, ventilationand air conditioning facilities. They have commissioned heat pumps, ceiling-type terminal units and vertical air conditioning cabinets. The ducts they used were delivered to them degreasedand filmed, enabling them to carry out a meticulous job with impeccable finishings.



"The architect wanted the technical fixtures to be visible, in order to reinforce the site's "industrial"look. As the ductwork is entirely apparent in the tasting area locatedunder the old factory silos, we installed heat-insulated ducts with a very attractivestainless-steel finish,"explained agency manager Thierry Pillot.

The FermentisAcademy is a research & development laboratory, housing a training centreand grouping services for the marketing of fermentation products such as fresh yeast and micro-organisms. Fermentisby Lesaffre is a major player in the food industrywith 77 production sites throughout the world,anddistributes its products in 185 countries.