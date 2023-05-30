Advanced search
    FGR   FR0000130452

EIFFAGE S.A.

(FGR)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:28 2023-05-30 am EDT
100.60 EUR   -0.69%
02:25pEiffage S A : Clévia takes part in renovating a former alcohol factory north of Lille, for Fermentis by Lesaff
PU
02:30aAttractive timing to go long again
MS
05/26Eiffage : EPS upgrades offset a reduction in the NAV
Alphavalue
Eiffage S A : Clévia takes part in renovating a former alcohol factory north of Lille, for Fermentis by Lesaff

05/30/2023 | 02:25pm EDT
The FermentisAcademy is locatedon the historic site of Marquette-lez-Lille(59) which was originally a Cistercian abbey. Founded in the 13th century by Jeanne de Flandre, Marquette Abbey was later disused, and then purchasedin 1853byLesaffre Groupfounders Louis Lesaffre and Louis Bonduelle. The Academywasbuilt on the site of the "Large modern malthouses"and has retained certain architectural elements fromthe former alcohol factory.

Our Cléviaexperts are in charge ofthe FermentisAcademy's heating, ventilationand air conditioning facilities. They have commissioned heat pumps, ceiling-type terminal units and vertical air conditioning cabinets. The ducts they used were delivered to them degreasedand filmed, enabling them to carry out a meticulous job with impeccable finishings.

"The architect wanted the technical fixtures to be visible, in order to reinforce the site's "industrial"look. As the ductwork is entirely apparent in the tasting area locatedunder the old factory silos, we installed heat-insulated ducts with a very attractivestainless-steel finish,"explained agency manager Thierry Pillot.

The FermentisAcademy is a research & development laboratory, housing a training centreand grouping services for the marketing of fermentation products such as fresh yeast and micro-organisms. Fermentisby Lesaffre is a major player in the food industrywith 77 production sites throughout the world,anddistributes its products in 185 countries.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Eiffage SA published this content on 30 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2023 18:20:34 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 20 058 M 21 503 M 21 503 M
Net income 2022 904 M 969 M 969 M
Net Debt 2022 10 415 M 11 165 M 11 165 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,0x
Yield 2022 3,44%
Capitalization 9 658 M 10 353 M 10 353 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,00x
EV / Sales 2023 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 73 500
Free-Float 77,0%
Managers and Directors
Benoît de Ruffray Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Cassayre Chief Financial Officer
Jean Guénard Independent Director
Marie Lemarié Independent Director
Carol Xueref Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EIFFAGE S.A.10.20%10 343
VINCI16.33%65 357
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED5.94%37 855
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED9.76%34 382
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.22.11%25 261
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED41.55%24 911
