Eiffage S A : Condensed consolidated

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2022
APRR GROUP - a French limited company (société anonyme) with share capital of €33,911,446.80. Dijon Trade and Companies Register no: 016 250 029
Registered office: 36 Rue du Docteur-Schmitt, 21850 Saint-Apollinaire, France - VAT no: FR 33016250029
CONTENTS
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Condensed consolidated statement of financial position
Condensed consolidated income statement and statement of comprehensive income
Condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity
Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Accounting policies
Note 1.1 - Reporting entity
Note 1.2 - Statement of compliance
Note 1.3 - Accounting policies and methods applied in the condensed interim financial statements and applicable standards
Note 1.4 - Consolidation scope
Note 1.5 - Methods used in the preparation of the interim financial statements and the effect of seasonal fluctuations
Notes to the financial statements
Note 2.1 - Net non-current assets
Note 2.2 - Information about financial assets and liabilities
Note 2.3 - Provisions
Note 2.4 - Investments in associates
Note 2.5 - Off-balance sheet commitments
Note 2.6 - Related parties
Note 2.7 - Significant events during the six-month period
Note 2.8 - Events after the balance sheet date
Condensed consolidated interim financial statements - 30 June 2022
2/16