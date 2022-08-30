Log in
    FGR   FR0000130452

EIFFAGE S.A.

(FGR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-08-30 am EDT
87.62 EUR   +0.48%
Eiffage S A : Condensed consolidated

08/30/2022 | 02:10pm EDT
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2022

APRR GROUP - a French limited company (société anonyme) with share capital of €33,911,446.80. Dijon Trade and Companies Register no: 016 250 029

Registered office: 36 Rue du Docteur-Schmitt, 21850 Saint-Apollinaire, France - VAT no: FR 33016250029

CONTENTS

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

  1. Condensed consolidated statement of financial position
  2. Condensed consolidated income statement and statement of comprehensive income
  3. Condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity
  4. Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

  1. Accounting policies

Note 1.1 - Reporting entity

Note 1.2 - Statement of compliance

Note 1.3 - Accounting policies and methods applied in the condensed interim financial statements and applicable standards

Note 1.4 - Consolidation scope

Note 1.5 - Methods used in the preparation of the interim financial statements and the effect of seasonal fluctuations

  1. Notes to the financial statements

Note 2.1 - Net non-current assets

Note 2.2 - Information about financial assets and liabilities

Note 2.3 - Provisions

Note 2.4 - Investments in associates

Note 2.5 - Off-balance sheet commitments

Note 2.6 - Related parties

Note 2.7 - Significant events during the six-month period

Note 2.8 - Events after the balance sheet date

Condensed consolidated interim financial statements - 30 June 2022

2/16

STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

1. Condensed consolidated statement of financial position

(€ millions)

30/06/2022

31/12/2021

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

174.1

181.0

Right-of-use assets

4.1

4.8

Intangible assets arising from concessions

7 045.4

6 449.7

Other intangible assets

82.2

81.0

Investments in associates

59.8

14.7

Other non-current financial assets

63.7

60.6

Deferred tax assets

20.7

0.0

Total non-current assets

7 450.0

6 828.0

Current assets

Inventories

7.2

7.6

Trade and other receivables

162.0

169.2

Current tax assets

0.0

0.0

Other current assets

243.2

243.8

Cash and cash equivalents

950.0

1 228.5

Total current assets

1 362.5

1 649.2

TOTAL ASSETS

8 812.6

8 477.2

(€ millions)

30/06/2022

31/12/2021

Capital and reserves

Share capital

33.9

33.9

Consolidated reserves

(826.2)

(1 333.2)

Profit (loss) for the period

534.6

932.8

Share of equity attributable to equity holders of the parent

(257.6)

(366.6)

company

Non-controlling interests

0.4

0.3

Total equity

(257.2)

(366.2)

Non-current liabilities

Non-current borrowings

7 198.9

7 198.6

Lease liabilities

1.8

2.3

Deferred tax liabilities

0.0

0.0

Non-current provisions

312.6

319.5

Other non-current liabilities

58.7

56.0

Total non-current liabilities

7 572.0

7 576.4

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

191.6

160.1

Borrowings

412.9

588.9

Non-current borrowings due within one year

500.5

100.0

Lease liabilities

2.4

2.7

Current tax liability

34.8

43.5

Current provisions

54.2

51.0

Other current liabilities

301.5

320.8

Total current liabilities

1 497.8

1 267.0

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

8 812.6

8 477.2

Condensed consolidated interim financial statements - 30 June 2022

3/16

2. Condensed consolidated income statement and statement of comprehensive income

(€ millions)

1st half 2022

1st half 2021

Revenue of which:

1 492.6

1 235.2

- revenue from the operation of infrastructures

1 330.6

1 106.3

- revenue from direct operation of service and rest areas

17.8

6.7

- revenue from the construction of infrastructures held under concessions

144.2

122.2

Purchases and external charges

(218.3)

(185.2)

Employee benefit expenses

(110.8)

(105.9)

Taxes (other than income tax)

(133.7)

(111.4)

Depreciation and amortisation expenses

(243.2)

(228.1)

Provisions

(5.2)

(27.3)

Other operating income (expenses) from ordinary activities

1.7

6.0

Operating profit on ordinary activities

783.2

583.2

Other income (expenses) from operations

0.0

(0.0)

Operating profit

783.2

583.2

Income from cash and cash equivalents

2.0

3.3

Gross finance costs

(51.9)

(48.5)

Net finance costs

(49.9)

(45.1)

Other financial income (expenses)

(14.3)

(1.5)

Share of profit (loss) of associates

4.5

(0.4)

Income tax expense

(188.5)

(127.7)

Profit for the period from continuing operations

534.9

408.6

Profit for the period attributable to:

534.9

408.6

- Equity holders of the parent company

534.6

408.5

- Non-controlling interests

0.2

0.2

Earnings per share attributable to equity holders of the parent company

- Basic earnings per share (euros)

4.73

3.61

- Diluted earnings per share (euros)

4.73

3.61

Condensed consolidated interim financial statements - 30 June 2022

4/16

1st

1st

(€ millions)

half

half

2022

2021

Profit for the period

534.9

408.6

Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

Actuarial gains and losses on staff benefits

Tax on items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

Share of gains and losses of associates that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

Translation differences

Re-measurement of derivative hedging instruments

Tax on items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

Share of gains and losses of associates that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

3.8 0.0

(1.0) 0.0

38.0 0.0

Total income and expense recognised directly in equity

40.8

0.0

Comprehensive income for the period

575.7

408.6

Attributable to:

575.4

408.5

- Equity holders of the parent company

- Non-controlling interests

0.2

0.2

3. Condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity

Condensed statement of changes in equity for the six months ended 30 June 2022

Attributable

Share

Share

Financial

Other

to equity

Non-

Total

(€ millions)

Reserves

holders of

controlling

capital

premium

instruments

(*)

equity

the parent

interests

company

At 01/01/2022

33.9

0.3

(351.5)

(18.2)

(31.2)

(366.6)

0.3

(366.2)

Share-based payments

0.8

(7.3)

(6.5)

(6.5)

Dividends

(460.1)

(460.1)

(0.2)

(460.3)

Profit for the period

534.6

534.6

0.2

534.9

Income and expense

recognised directly in

38.0

2.8

40.8

40.8

equity

Total recognised income

0.0

0.0

534.6

38.0

2.8

575.4

0.0

575.7

and expenses

Changes in scope and

0.0

0.0

0.1

0.1

reclassifications

At 30/06/2022

33.9

0.3

(276.1)

19.8

(35.6)

(257.6)

0.4

(257.2)

Condensed consolidated interim financial statements - 30 June 2022

5/16

Disclaimer

Eiffage SA published this content on 30 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2022 18:09:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
