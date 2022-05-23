Log in
Eiffage S A : Construction wins the contract for a new 96-unit "Les Girandières" senior citizens' residence in Plérin (22)

05/23/2022 | 08:36am EDT
Les Alizés is the name of the new project that will take shape in the heart of the city of Plérin in Brittany. The upscale seniors' residence will offer 96 apartments from T1 to T3, spread over 3 floors.

Work on the future residence, carried out as a general contractor by Eiffage Construction, will begin soon. Spread over a living area of nearly 4,200 m2, the 96 units will offer future residents collective services and equipment adapted to their needs, such as a collective kitchen that will complement the equipped kitchens in each unit.

In addition, prefabricated custom bathrooms, made by HVA Concept, a subsidiary of Eiffage Construction, will be installed in each apartment. Designed in the factory, these bathrooms require less time to build than in a "traditional" construction scheme. In addition, since all the trades are brought together in the same manufacturing workshop (electricity, ventilation, structural work, insulation, plumbing, tiling, etc.), there is no need to travel to other locations. In short, this solution allows for less waste and less traffic for a greener construction site!

The residence will blend in perfectly with the existing neighborhood thanks to its quality architecture and outdoor facilities that respect the surrounding environment.
Finally, the development, through and around the site, aims to promote soft mobility by creating pedestrian and bicycle paths. Also, the design of new parking spaces will increase accessibility to the site and thus its attractiveness.

Thanks to this project, 15 to 20 new jobs will be created, revitalizing the Plérinaise economy.

Congratulations to our teams, to the 15 workers involved in the project and to our partners:

Project manager: ARCHIPOLE & AUAS INGENIERIE
Owner: Société Civile de Construction Vente (SCCV) RSS PLERIN (EIFFAGE Développement & Groupe RESIDE ETUDES in co-promotion)
Control office: APAVE

