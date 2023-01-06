Advanced search
    FGR   FR0000130452

EIFFAGE S.A.

(FGR)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04:31 2023-01-06 am EST
94.44 EUR   -0.23%
03:39aEiffage S A : Construction wins the new Gateway 48 production unit at STMicroelectronics in Crolles (38)
03:39aEiffage S A : Delivery by Eiffage Construction of an energy-efficient rehabilitation of 510 housing units in Bègles (33)
01/03Eiffage S A : Métal has been awarded the design and build contract for the Colombelles swing bridge (14)
Eiffage S A : Construction wins the new Gateway 48 production unit at STMicroelectronics in Crolles (38)

01/06/2023 | 03:39am EST
The consortium made up of Eiffage Métal, leader of the consortium, and Eiffage Construction, has won the contract awarded by STMicroelectronics, a Franco-Italian manufacturer and European leader in the production of electronic components, to extend its production site in Crolles.

The site already provides 50% of the Group's production of electronic chips, and the Group hopes to double its production capacity in Europe over the next few years, thanks in particular to its Crolles site, in order to guarantee the supply of semiconductors to the European market.

Highlighted at the 5th edition of "ChooseFrance", the project involves the construction of a new high-tech production unit (160 metres long and 150 metres wide by more than 20 metres high) using an innovative process of modular extension by sections. A three-storey technical centre (CUB), connected to the building by walkways, is also planned.

The contract includes the construction of the structure, consisting of 55,000 m3 of concrete and a steel framework of 6,500 tonnes of steel, as well as waterproofing, roofing, cladding, metalwork, painting and lifts.

The work, which will take 24 months to complete, began four months ago. The project will involve nearly 450 Group employees and will require more than 1,300,000 working hours.

This new contract confirms the trust STMicroelectronics has placed and renewed in the Eiffage Group, which has already been awarded four contracts for successive extensions to its production unit between 2017 and 2022.

Disclaimer

Eiffage SA published this content on 05 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2023 08:37:54 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
