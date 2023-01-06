Eiffage S A : Delivery by Eiffage Construction of an energy-efficient rehabilitation of 510 housing units in Bègles (33)

Since 2019, our Eiffage Construction teams have been working on behalf of Vilogia on the design-and-build contract for the rehabilitation of the Maurice Thorez residence in Bègles, a commune bordering Bordeaux. The rehabilitation project for the Maurice Thorez housing estate, carried out on an occupied site, is part of a process of reinvesting in the pre-existing neighbourhood. This complex project involves the renovation of 10 buildings comprising 510 housing units over a surface area of more than 30,000 m2.

The Maurice Thorez housing estate was at the heart of a vast urban requalification project for the whole area, "Bègles Est". The aim of this requalification was to develop: soft mobility, the enhancement of buildings, and "better living together".

Designed by the architects Studio Bellecour and Greenwich, accompanied by the design office Borteq, the project aimed to enhance the existing building, in particular through the metamorphosis of the external facades.

The rehabilitation project allowed the creation of a central square, a strong element of "social cohesion" in the district. A real "agora", a place of crossings and exchanges, it will allow the articulation between the Maurice Thorez district and its neighbourhood.



The project is part of a sustainable development approach by obtaining CERQUAL Qualitel Certification environmental certification. To achieve this objective, the 10 buildings have undergone extensive work to improve their energy performance. The renovation of the facades has resulted in a fourfold reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. The green spaces and car parks have also been embellished.

Congratulations to our teams and partners for this colossal project, which was successfully completed!

Project manager: Vilogia Bordeaux Métropole

Architect: BELLECOUR architects

Project manager for exterior work: Greenwich