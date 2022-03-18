Log in
    FGR   FR0000130452

EIFFAGE S.A.

(FGR)
Eiffage S A : Demcy on the deconstruction site of Les Baumettes in Marseille

03/18/2022 | 05:31am EDT
The Baumettes prison in Marseilles is at the heart of an incredible site for the recovery of its materials. As part of the contract for the third and final phase of the prison reconstruction project, Demcy, a subsidiary of Eiffage Génie Civil, is working on the reuse and deconstruction of the buildings in this first phase of work.

In order to reuse as many materials as possible on site, the teams spent three months listing all the elements that could be reused: solid oak doors, kitchen equipment, woodworking machines, bungalows, weight machines, industrial stairs, etc., i.e. some 63.2 tonnes of materials recovered in just five days of collection.

To complete this circular approach, we joined forces with Gammes to recover 5.7 tonnes of wood for its carpentry workshop.

Now it's time for the deconstruction work, covering 44,000 m², to make way for Eiffage Construction (contractor) and Eiffage Énergie Systèmes.

Disclaimer

Eiffage SA published this content on 18 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2022 09:30:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
