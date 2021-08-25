Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Eiffage S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FGR   FR0000130452

EIFFAGE S.A.

(FGR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Eiffage S A : Detailed presentation Half year results 2021

08/25/2021 | 02:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

1st semester 2021 results

25th August 2021

Highlights

Benoît de Ruffray

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

2

Highlights - Group

  • Revenue 1.9% higher than in 2019
    • Contracting: revenue 3.8% higher than in 2019
    • Concessions: gradual upswing in APRR's traffic from May, and summer traffic above the 2019 and 2020 levels, slow pick-up of air travel
  • Significant improvement in earnings over the first half
    • Contracting: earnings and operating margin above their 2019 level - stronger improvement achieved by the
      Energy Systems division
    • Concessions: performance still impacted by travel restrictions but to a lesser extent than in 2020
  • Substantial increase in the Group's net profit and free cash flow versus 2020
  • Increase in the holding company's financial strength and in Contracting over the past 12 months
    • €0.4 billion rise in net cash to €0.6 billion
    • €0.3 billion rise in cash and cash equivalents to €4.9 billion
  • Contracting order book down slightly over 3 months, but remains at a high level of €16.6 billion
  • Strong order intake in the recuring businesses

3

Highlights - Contracting

Lyon-Turin railway tunnel

Extension to the Dassault Systèmes Campus in Vélizy-Villacoublay

Grand Paris Express - Ventilation and smoke extraction for the southern sections of Lines 14 and 15

ZAC Lallier - Gare des trois communes urban development concession at L'Haÿ-les Roses

Leverkusen bridge - Germany

Electrical installations maintenance at the Fessenheim nuclear power plant

2 194 bookings in property development

Lighting of Notre-Dame de Laeken church in Bruxelles - Belgium

4

Highlights

Contracting

  • Revenue higher than in 2019 in two out of three Contracting divisions
  • Property development
    • 2,194 units booked versus 2,534 in the first half of 2019.
      Reduction of the bookings in France, partially compensated by new projects in Poland
  • Success stories in urban development
    • ZAC Lallier - Gare des trois communes urban development concession at L'Haÿ-les Roses
  • Commercial successes in France
    • Work package 1 of the base tunnel for the Lyon-Turin rail link
    • Extension of the Campus Dassault Systèmes in Vélizy-
      Villacoublay
    • Administrative offices in Lyon and Dijon
    • Grand Paris Express:
      • Ventilation and smoke extraction for the southern sections of Lines 14 and 15
      • Construction of four stations
  • Commercial successes in Europe
    • Gand-Saint-Pierrestation upgrade in Belgium
    • Illumination of the Notre-Dame de Laeken church in
      Brussels in Belgium
    • Bridge at Leverkusen in Germany
  • Commercial successes outside Europe
    • Ferlo loop in Senegal
  • Electrical installations maintenance at the Fessenheim nuclear power plant

Smooth execution of major projects

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Eiffage SA published this content on 25 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2021 18:20:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EIFFAGE S.A.
02:21pEIFFAGE S A : Detailed presentation Half year results 2021
PU
01:21pEIFFAGE S A : becomes the sole shareholder of A'liénor the concession company of..
PU
11:43aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Kering, Delta Air Lines, Pfizer, Moderna, Sony...
02:53aMARKETMIND : Europe's powerhouse just isn't feeling it
RE
08/24EIFFAGE S A : Well-inflated tyres for a safe journey
PU
08/24EIFFAGE : - Demolition on the A3 in Romainville
AQ
08/23HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES : A vertical plant in decarbonized cement sig..
AQ
08/23EIFFAGE S A : Demolition on the A3 in Romainville
PU
08/20EIFFAGE S A : A vertical plant in decarbonated cement signed by Eiffage Génie Ci..
PU
08/18THE MOVE-OVER LAW : protecting personnel while working
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EIFFAGE S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 17 911 M 21 058 M 21 058 M
Net income 2021 639 M 752 M 752 M
Net Debt 2021 9 946 M 11 693 M 11 693 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,1x
Yield 2021 3,16%
Capitalization 8 562 M 10 061 M 10 066 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,03x
EV / Sales 2022 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 72 700
Free-Float 85,8%
Chart EIFFAGE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Eiffage S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EIFFAGE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 86,30 €
Average target price 105,37 €
Spread / Average Target 22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benoit de Ruffray Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Cassayre Chief Financial Officer
Jean Guénard Independent Director
Marie Lemarié Independent Director
Carol Xueref Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EIFFAGE S.A.9.19%10 061
VINCI11.58%61 186
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED23.75%30 463
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-6.64%29 894
FERROVIAL, S.A.9.96%21 449
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED3.98%18 602