Eiffage S A : Detailed presentation Half year results 2021

Highlights - Group

Revenue 1.9% higher than in 2019

Contracting: revenue 3.8% higher than in 2019

Concessions: gradual upswing in APRR's traffic from May, and summer traffic above the 2019 and 2020 levels, slow pick-up of air travel

Significant improvement in earnings over the first half

Contracting: earnings and operating margin above their 2019 level - stronger improvement achieved by the

Energy Systems division

Energy Systems division Concessions: performance still impacted by travel restrictions but to a lesser extent than in 2020

Substantial increase in the Group's net profit and free cash flow versus 2020

Increase in the holding company's financial strength and in Contracting over the past 12 months

€0.4 billion rise in net cash to €0.6 billion

€0.3 billion rise in cash and cash equivalents to €4.9 billion

Contracting order book down slightly over 3 months, but remains at a high level of €16.6 billion