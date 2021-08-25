Eiffage S A : Detailed presentation Half year results 2021

1st semester 2021 results
25th August 2021
Highlights
Benoît de Ruffray
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Highlights - Group
Revenue 1.9% higher than in 2019
Contracting: revenue 3.8% higher than in 2019
Concessions: gradual upswing in APRR's traffic from May, and summer traffic above the 2019 and 2020 levels, slow pick-up of air travel
Significant improvement in earnings over the first half
Contracting: earnings and operating margin above their 2019 level - stronger improvement achieved by the
Energy Systems division
Concessions: performance still impacted by travel restrictions but to a lesser extent than in 2020
Substantial increase in the Group's net profit and free cash flow versus 2020
Increase in the holding company's financial strength and in Contracting over the past 12 months
€0.4 billion rise in net cash to €0.6 billion
€0.3 billion rise in cash and cash equivalents to €4.9 billion
Contracting order book down slightly over 3 months, but remains at a high level of €16.6 billion
Strong order intake in the recuring businesses
Lyon-Turin railway tunnel
Extension to the Dassault Systèmes Campus in Vélizy-Villacoublay
Grand Paris Express - Ventilation and smoke extraction for the southern sections of Lines 14 and 15
ZAC Lallier - Gare des trois communes urban development concession at L'Haÿ-les Roses
Leverkusen bridge - Germany
Electrical installations maintenance at the Fessenheim nuclear power plant
2 194 bookings in property development
Lighting of Notre-Dame de Laeken church in Bruxelles - Belgium
Revenue higher than in 2019 in two out of three Contracting divisions
Property development
2,194 units booked versus 2,534 in the first half of 2019.
Reduction of the bookings in France, partially compensated by new projects in Poland
Success stories in urban development
ZAC Lallier - Gare des trois communes urban development concession at L'Haÿ-les Roses
Commercial successes in France
Work package 1 of the base tunnel for the Lyon-Turin rail link
Extension of the Campus Dassault Systèmes in Vélizy-
Villacoublay
Administrative offices in Lyon and Dijon
Grand Paris Express:
Ventilation and smoke extraction for the southern sections of Lines 14 and 15
Construction of four stations
Commercial successes in Europe
Gand-Saint-Pierrestation upgrade in Belgium
Illumination of the Notre-Dame de Laeken church in
Brussels in Belgium
Bridge at Leverkusen in Germany
Commercial successes outside Europe
Electrical installations maintenance at the Fessenheim nuclear power plant
Smooth execution of major projects
