    FGR   FR0000130452

EIFFAGE S.A.

(FGR)
Eiffage S A : Dorsalys takes part in installing a new datacenter for the Caelis Group in Onet-le-Château (12)

10/20/2021 | 04:23pm EDT
The Caelis Group are experts in cybersecurity and health data hosting (HDS certified) and already owners of a data storage center in Figeac, in the Lot department. They have just taken delivery of their second datacenter in Onet-le-Château, in neighbouring Aveyron. Organized in consortium, our specialists worked in synergy on this project to carry out all the electrical and HVAC work.

A first team of electricians, who had already installed and commissioned the Caelis data storage center in Figeac, took charge of deploying this new datacenter's high and low voltage networks. Our employees installed a prefabricated substation to supply the building with electricity. They also fitted two generators supplied with fuel oil from two external tanks (with a capacity of 5,000 litres each) and they commissioned two 250 kVA inverters. To ensure redundancy of the electrical system, they fitted two rooftop generators and provided space for the installation of two additional generators in view of the site's upcoming expansion. Two mobile outdoor cabinets, ready to contain emergency units, were also set up.

A second team of electricians was responsible for the design and deployment of the Fire Alarm System to ensure automatic detection and suppression of any potential fire. The company's Apsad certification enabled our experts to ensure that the datacenter complied with regulations in force. They also installed the facility's supervision (PcVue Solutions) by centralized technical management (CTM).

On the HVAC side, our air-conditioners installed two redundant cooling units on the roof to cool all the datacenter's technical rooms, while planning the installation of two other units in the near future (in view of the extension envisaged by Caelis). They also installed duckboards on the roof to place the units high up. In addition, they orchestrated air supply management between the computer bays and heating installation in the technical rooms.

First, our IT experts handled the datacenter's urbanization. In other words, they optimized both the physical and software organization of the technical features. They were then able to move on to computer bay containment in each room by organizing air inlet management in conjunction with the air conditioning. They also installed double building access control (by badge reader and keypad) according to ANSSI regulations, the anti-intrusion alarm and the site's CCTV.

Our experts played the internal synergy card in order to provide the Caelis Group with a comprehensive technical offer. The electrical and HVAC works began in February 2021 and were completed in July 2021. These six months of construction work were a genuine powerhouse of technical skill, enabling our experts to demonstrate a lot of specific know-how.

© Eiffage

Disclaimer

Eiffage SA published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2021 20:21:44 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 18 380 M 21 420 M 21 420 M
Net income 2021 688 M 802 M 802 M
Net Debt 2021 10 269 M 11 968 M 11 968 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,5x
Yield 2021 3,20%
Capitalization 8 729 M 10 164 M 10 173 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,03x
EV / Sales 2022 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 72 700
Free-Float 81,4%
Managers and Directors
Benoit de Ruffray Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Cassayre Chief Financial Officer
Jean Guénard Independent Director
Marie Lemarié Independent Director
Carol Xueref Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EIFFAGE S.A.10.75%10 108
VINCI11.47%60 603
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED40.35%34 543
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-6.04%30 955
FERROVIAL, S.A.17.61%22 718
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED3.42%19 657