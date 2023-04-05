Advanced search
    FGR   FR0000130452

EIFFAGE S.A.

(FGR)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  08:46:54 2023-04-05 am EDT
99.92 EUR   +0.22%
08:31aEiffage S A : ENGIE and APRR will deploy the first electric charging network dedicated to heavy goods vehicles between Paris and Lyon
PU
07:55aEiffage - A renovated building for the Dutch police
AQ
03/28Eiffage S A : Availability of the Universal Registration Document 2022
PU
Eiffage S A : ENGIE and APRR will deploy the first electric charging network dedicated to heavy goods vehicles between Paris and Lyon

04/05/2023 | 08:31am EDT
Located on the Paris-Lyon route, the five proposed stations will be equipped at the opening with a 400 to 500 kW charging point with two ultra-fast recharging points, allowing two electric trucks or coaches to be recharged simultaneously. A back-up charging point will also be available at each station to ensure continuity of service in all circumstances, which is crucial for transport operators.
The very high power charging available at the stations will allow electric trucks to cover the entire route between Paris and Lyon, in both directions, with an average of one station every 150 km, including stops at Melun, Auxerre and Beaune. The network will provide the flexibility and reliability needed by hauliers whose fleets are currently made up of trucks with an average range of 300 km, which is constantly increasing. The new service will give a major advantage to transport companies that run regular rotations on this route and who will be able to reduce their carbon footprint by switching to 100% electric.
"Today, the trucks are available and the operating costs are increasingly favourable to electric over diesel, even for large tonnages. The only thing holding back hauliers from making the transition is the assurance of finding a sufficient number of charging points with the right power to be able to charge quickly and minimise the impact on the organisation of rounds. It is our role to set up these infrastructures to accelerate the transition", says François-Xavier de Froment, ENGIE's Director of Sustainable Mobility.
"Since December 2022, APRR-AREA have been the first motorway networks to be 100% equipped with electric charging stations for light vehicles. We are proud today to contribute, alongside ENGIE, to the decarbonisation of all forms of mobility, with the installation of the first electric stations in France, dedicated to heavy goods vehicles and long-distance coaches. We are speeding up the installation of high-performance technologies on our networks to enable everyone to consider electric travel with peace of mind. This is another step towards a low-carbon motorway", says Guillaume Hérent, Managing Director of APRR-EN.
The deployment of these recharging stations is scheduled for the summer of 2024. With this project, ENGIE, through its subsidiary ENGIE Solutions, and APRR are committed to contributing to the reduction of CO2 emissions from road transport and to encouraging the transition to a more environmentally friendly form of mobility, while guaranteeing a high level of service to transport operators.

Photo (c) Busser Philippe XXI Communication

Disclaimer

Eiffage SA published this content on 05 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2023 12:30:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
