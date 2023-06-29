You can invest in a 100% electric fleetin order toreduce the carbon emissions of a fleet of light vehicles.Replacing an ageing fleet of heavy-dutyvehicles is a much more costly, longer-term proposition, and our experts have opted for a low-impact solution that fullymeetsenvironmentalrequirements!

"To support the low-carbon transition of ourHGVfleet, we decided to keep our diesel-powered trucks and give them a refit. After an oil and filter change, the engines are adapted at a lower cost. This rapid operation enables our trucks to reduce their polluting emissions by 60%,"explainedCédric Clément, in charge of the Centre-Est region'svehicle fleet.



Among the biofuels on the market, our specialists have chosen B100, a biodiesel derived from rapeseed, which issimilar toa conventional fuel in terms of cost, use,rangeanddriveability. It can be used in both new and retrofitted trucks.



"The aim infive- or ten-years'time is to complete this transition by focusing on resolutely low-carbon technology.And why not invest in a fleet of electric trucks, if technical developmentssucceed in makingthis type of vehicle more affordable?",saidCédric Clément.

Forthe time being, four connected tanks will be installed by service provider Oleo100, whowill alsobe responsible forrefuelling.The installation of further tanks is currently being planned.