Eiffage S A : Énergie Systèmes reinforces Chartres Urban Area's drinking water network in the Cathedral Square

The multi-year contract (2021-2024) between Eiffage Énergie Systèmesand Chartres Métropole covers the renewal of drinking water pipes in theurban area's66 municipalities.

In Chartres, our employees dug trenches in the cathedral forecourt to install new cast-iron pipes (100 linear metres,diameter 100 and 250 linear metres, diameter 200). This preliminarywork was carried out prior to the future development of the square.

"The site is located at the foot of a famous historic monument, enabling Chartres Urban Area archaeologists to carry out preventive research with the aim of enhancing our knowledge of the city's history. They unearthed fragments of ancient ceramics, as well as burials of considerable historicaland heritage interest", said business manager Charles Alagille.

Our specialists' remit included connecting the water networks and taking over lead connections on behalf of C'Chartres Eau, in charge of producing and distributing drinking water in ChartresUrban Area. They also installed a high-voltage cable enablingENEDIS to complete the loop between two transformer stations.