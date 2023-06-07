Advanced search
    FGR   FR0000130452

EIFFAGE S.A.

(FGR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  16:36:42 07/06/2023 BST
99.20 EUR   -0.44%
05:38pEiffage S A : Énergie Systèmes reinforces Chartres Urban Area's drinking water network in the Cathedral Square
PU
07:50aEiffage : NAV upgrade by 37.2%
Alphavalue
06/02Eiffage S A : At Bournezeau (85), Eiffage Génie Civil took part in the inauguration of the vertical H2 carbon-free cement plant.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Eiffage S A : Énergie Systèmes reinforces Chartres Urban Area's drinking water network in the Cathedral Square

06/07/2023 | 05:38pm BST
The multi-year contract (2021-2024) between Eiffage Énergie Systèmesand Chartres Métropole covers the renewal of drinking water pipes in theurban area's66 municipalities.

In Chartres, our employees dug trenches in the cathedral forecourt to install new cast-iron pipes (100 linear metres,diameter 100 and 250 linear metres, diameter 200). This preliminarywork was carried out prior to the future development of the square.

"The site is located at the foot of a famous historic monument, enabling Chartres Urban Area archaeologists to carry out preventive research with the aim of enhancing our knowledge of the city's history. They unearthed fragments of ancient ceramics, as well as burials of considerable historicaland heritage interest", said business manager Charles Alagille.

Our specialists' remit included connecting the water networks and taking over lead connections on behalf of C'Chartres Eau, in charge of producing and distributing drinking water in ChartresUrban Area. They also installed a high-voltage cable enablingENEDIS to complete the loop between two transformer stations.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Eiffage SA published this content on 07 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2023 16:37:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 20 058 M 21 439 M 17 270 M
Net income 2022 904 M 966 M 778 M
Net Debt 2022 10 415 M 11 132 M 8 967 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,8x
Yield 2022 3,50%
Capitalization 9 499 M 10 153 M 8 179 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
EV / Sales 2023 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 73 500
Free-Float 77,0%
Chart EIFFAGE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Eiffage S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EIFFAGE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 99,64 €
Average target price 125,14 €
Spread / Average Target 25,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benoît de Ruffray Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Cassayre Chief Financial Officer
Jean Guénard Independent Director
Marie Lemarié Independent Director
Carol Xueref Independent Director
