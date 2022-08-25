Log in
    FGR   FR0000130452

EIFFAGE S.A.

(FGR)
2022-08-25
88.44 EUR   -0.25%
EIFFAGE S A : Énergie Systèmes win in consortium traction equipment and works contract for Grand Paris Express Line 18
11:48aEIFFAGE S A : Colas Rail and Eiffage Énergie Systèmes win traction equipment and works contract for Grand Paris Express Line 18 for a total amount of 26 million
03:28aEIFFAGE S A : awarded by the French government for the 2022 “Routes et Rues” competition for innovative projects
Eiffage S A : Énergie Systèmes win in consortium traction equipment and works contract for Grand Paris Express Line 18

08/25/2022
Colas Rail, leader in a 50-50 consortium with Eiffage Énergie Systèmes, won the contract from Société du Grand Paris for the traction system to power the underground trains on Line 18, a major link in the Grand Paris Express network extending 35 kilometres between Orly Airport and Versailles Chantiers station. The contract is worth a total of €26 million.

The contract includes execution and synthesis studies, equipment provision, installation and connection works, testing and commissioning. It also incorporates project management, internal and external coordination, interface processing, staff training and the supply of spare parts.

Equipment provided includes traction distribution facilities for an operating centre, 15 rectification substations, 7 switching substations, 2 traction control installations and 140 kilometres of traction cabling. This will supply power to trains on Line 18 via a third rail and related automated safety systems.

The design phase began in January 2022. Initial works will start by mid-2023, proceeding in three stages between 2023 and 2027 to allow phased commissioning until 2030.

The consortium is also tasked with promoting access to employment through this project. At least 10% of working time will therefore be dedicated for people facing exclusion from employment, with the aim of enhancing access to employment . In addition, a minimum 20% of the works and systems budget will be allocated to very small, small and medium-sized businesses.

This significant new contribution to Grand Paris Express reflects the two companies' experience and expertise in providing electric traction for flagship urban transport projects.

"This major undertaking on behalf of Société du Grand Paris is testament to the electric traction expertise of Colas Rail and its partner, Eiffage Énergie Systèmes. It's an ambitious project to promote soft mobility in the Île-de-France region", explains Jean-François Milleron, Deputy Chief Executive Officer for France at Colas Rail.

"Securing this contract consolidates our presence in the Grand Paris infrastructure 'systems' market, by contributing our expertise in traction energy and safety automation. Our teams are fully mobilised alongside our partner, Colas Rail, working as an integrated unit to meet the challenges of commissioning Line 18", adds Olivier Miens, Deputy Chief Executive Officer at Eiffage Énergie Systèmes.

Eiffage SA published this content on 25 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2022 16:27:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
