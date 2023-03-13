Eiffage S A : General meeting of Eiffage - 19 April 2023 - Summary of courant delegations

Summary table of financial delegations of authority that may result in a capital increase and of the authorisation to grant bonus share awards satisfied using existing shares submitted to the general meeting of 19 April 2023

Expiry date (subject to Date of the approval of the Nature of the delegation of authority or authorisation delegation of extraordinary general Nominal upper limit for the capital increase**** submitted to the general meeting of 19 April 2023 authority or meeting authorisation at the general meeting) Delegation of authority to increase the share capital 19 April 2023 through the capitalisation of reserves, profits and/or 18 June 2025 €80 million (20.4% of the share capital**) (Resolution 13) share premiums*** Delegation of authority to issue ordinary shares 19 April 2023 €156.8 million (40% of the share capital**) and/or securities, with preferential subscription 18 June 2025 (Resolution 14) (€2 billion for debt securities) rights maintained*** Delegation of authority to issue ordinary shares and/or securities, with preferential subscription rights cancelled, through a public offer (excluding 19 April 2023 €39.2 million* (10% of the share capital**) offers referred to in Article L.411-2, 1° of the French 18 June 2025 (Resolution 15) (€2 billion for debt securities*) Monetary and Financial Code) and/or in consideration for securities as part of a public exchange offer*** Delegation of authority to issue ordinary shares 19 April 2023 €39.2 million* (10% of the share capital**) and/or securities, with preferential subscription 18 June 2025 (Resolution 16) (€2 billion for debt securities*) rights cancelled, through a private placement*** 15% of the amount of the initial issue, Authorisation to increase the amount of issues*** 19 April 2023 18 June 2025 subject to the upper limits of the delegation (Resolution 17) of authority and the overall upper limit stipulated in Resolution 19 Delegation of authority to increase the capital in 19 April 2023 consideration for shares or securities tendered to the 18 June 2025 10% of the share capital*,** (Resolution 18) Company*** Overall limit arising from upper limits in Resolutions 19 April 2023 18 June 2025 €39.2 million (10% of the share capital**) 15, 16 and 18 (Resolution 19) (€2 billion for debt securities) Delegation of authority to increase the share capital 19 April 2023 with preferential subscription rights cancelled in 18 June 2025 €15 million (3.8% of the share capital**) (Resolution 20) favour of members of a company savings plan 1,000,000 shares (1.02% of the share capital**) (maximum number of bonus Authorisation to grant bonus share awards satisfied 19 April 2026 18 June 2025 shares in all awards) / 100,000 shares using existing shares (Resolution 21) (maximum number of bonus shares in awards granted to the Company's executive corporate officers)

Counts towards the overall upper limit stipulated in Resolution 19.

On the basis of the share capital at 22 February 2023, i.e. 98,000,000 shares.

February 2023, i.e. 98,000,000 shares. Suspension during a public offer period.

These limits will be supplemented, where appropriate, by the nominal amount of any capital increase necessary to protect the rights of beneficiaries or of holders of securities carrying rights to shares.

