Eiffage S A : General meeting of Eiffage - 19 April 2023 - Summary of courant delegations

Summary table of financial delegations of authority that may result in a capital increase and currently valid authorisations to
|
Nature of the delegation of
|
Date of the
|
|
Nominal amount of capital
|
Residual nominal amount by which
|
extraordinary
|
Expiry date
|
|
authority or authorisation
|
|
Use in 2022 the capital may be increased at
|
general meeting
|
|
increase authorised****
|
31/12/2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Delegation of authority to
|
|
|
|
|
|
increase the share capital
|
20 April 2022
|
19 June
|
€80 million (20.4% of the
|
€80 million (20.4% of the
|
through the capitalisation of
|
(Resolution
|
2024
|
|
None
|
share capital*)
|
reserves, profits and/or share
|
12)
|
share capital*)
|
|
|
|
|
premiums**
|
|
|
|
|
|
Delegation of authority to
|
|
|
€156.8 million (40% of the
|
|
issue ordinary shares and/or
|
20 April 2022
|
|
€156.8 million (40% of the
|
19 June
|
share capital*)
|
securities, with preferential
|
(Resolution
|
share capital*)
|
2024
|
|
None
|
subscription rights
|
13)
|
(€2 billion for debt
|
(€2 billion for debt securities)
|
|
securities)
|
maintained**
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Delegation of authority to
|
|
|
|
|
|
issue ordinary shares and/or
|
|
|
|
|
|
securities, with preferential
|
|
|
|
|
|
subscription rights cancelled,
|
|
|
|
|
|
through a public offer
|
20 April 2022
|
|
€39.2 million*** (10% of
|
€39.2 million (10% of the
|
(excluding offers referred to
|
19 June
|
the share capital*)
|
(Resolution
|
share capital*)
|
in Article L.411-2, 1° of the
|
2024
|
|
None
|
14)
|
(€2 billion for debt
|
(€2 billion for debt securities)
|
French Monetary and
|
|
securities)***
|
|
|
|
Financial Code) and/or in
|
|
|
|
|
|
consideration for securities as
|
|
|
|
|
|
part of a public exchange
|
|
|
|
|
|
offer**
|
|
|
|
|
|
Delegation of authority to
|
|
|
|
|
|
issue ordinary shares and/or
|
20 April 2022
|
|
€39.2 million*** (10% of
|
€39.2 million (10% of the
|
securities, with preferential
|
19 June
|
the share capital*)
|
(Resolution
|
share capital*)
|
subscription rights cancelled,
|
2024
|
|
None
|
15)
|
(€2 billion for debt
|
(€2 billion for debt securities)
|
through a private
|
|
securities)***
|
|
|
|
placement**
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15% of the amount of the
|
15% of the amount of the
|
|
|
|
initial issue, subject to the
|
initial issue, subject to the
|
Authorisation to increase the
|
20 April 2022
|
19 June
|
upper limits of the
|
upper limits of the delegation
|
(Resolution
|
delegation of authority and, None
|
of authority and, as the case
|
amount of issues**
|
2024
|
16)
|
as the case may be, subject
|
may be, subject to the overall
|
|
|
|
|
|
to the overall upper limit
|
upper limit stipulated in
|
|
|
|
stipulated in Resolution 18
|
Resolution 18
|
Delegation of authority to
|
|
|
|
|
|
increase the capital in
|
20 April 2022
|
19 June
|
10% of the share
|
|
consideration for shares or
|
(Resolution
|
10% of the share capital*
|
2024
|
|
None
|
securities tendered to the
|
17)
|
capital*,***
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company**
|
|
|
|
|
|
Overall limit arising from
|
20 April 2022
|
|
€39.2 million (10% of the
|
€39.2 million (10% of the
|
19 June
|
share capital*)
|
upper limits in Resolutions
|
(Resolution
|
share capital*)
|
2024
|
|
None
|
14, 15 and 17
|
18)
|
(€2 billion for debt
|
(€2 billion for debt securities)
|
|
securities)
|
|
|
|
|
Delegation of authority to
|
|
|
|
|
|
increase the share capital
|
20 April 2022
|
|
|
|
|
with preferential subscription
|
19 June
|
€15 million (3.8% of the
|
€15 million (3.8% of the share
|
(Resolution
|
rights cancelled in favour of
|
2024
|
|
None
|
capital*)
|
19)
|
share capital*)
|
members of a company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
savings plan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,000,000 shares (1.02%
|
619,105 shares (maximum
|
|
|
|
of the share capital*)
|
number of bonus shares in all
|
Authorisation to grant bonus
|
20 April 2022
|
19 June
|
(maximum number of
|
awards) / 67,000 shares
|
share awards satisfied using
|
(Resolution
|
380,895
|
(maximum number of bonus
|
2025
|
bonus shares in all awards)
|
existing shares
|
20)
|
|
shares
|
shares in awards granted to
|
|
/ 100,000 shares
|
|
|
|
(maximum number of
|
the Company's executive
|
|
|
|
bonus shares in awards
|
corporate officers)