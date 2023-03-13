Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Eiffage S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FGR   FR0000130452

EIFFAGE S.A.

(FGR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:02:47 2023-03-13 am EDT
102.45 EUR   -1.77%
10:49aEiffage S A : Application information by Mr. Laurent Dupont to the fonction of Director presented to the general meeting of 19 avril 2023
PU
10:39aEiffage S A : Application information by Mr. Benoît de Ruffray to the fonction of Director presented to the general meeting of 19 avril 2023
PU
10:39aEiffage S A : General meeting of Eiffage - 19 April 2023 - Summary of courant delegations
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Eiffage S A : General meeting of Eiffage - 19 April 2023 - Summary of courant delegations

03/13/2023 | 10:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Summary table of financial delegations of authority that may result in a capital increase and currently valid authorisations to

grant bonus share awards

Nature of the delegation of

Date of the

Nominal amount of capital

Residual nominal amount by which

extraordinary

Expiry date

authority or authorisation

Use in 2022 the capital may be increased at

general meeting

increase authorised****

31/12/2022

Delegation of authority to

increase the share capital

20 April 2022

19 June

€80 million (20.4% of the

€80 million (20.4% of the

through the capitalisation of

(Resolution

2024

None

share capital*)

reserves, profits and/or share

12)

share capital*)

premiums**

Delegation of authority to

€156.8 million (40% of the

issue ordinary shares and/or

20 April 2022

€156.8 million (40% of the

19 June

share capital*)

securities, with preferential

(Resolution

share capital*)

2024

None

subscription rights

13)

(€2 billion for debt

(€2 billion for debt securities)

securities)

maintained**

Delegation of authority to

issue ordinary shares and/or

securities, with preferential

subscription rights cancelled,

through a public offer

20 April 2022

€39.2 million*** (10% of

€39.2 million (10% of the

(excluding offers referred to

19 June

the share capital*)

(Resolution

share capital*)

in Article L.411-2, 1° of the

2024

None

14)

(€2 billion for debt

(€2 billion for debt securities)

French Monetary and

securities)***

Financial Code) and/or in

consideration for securities as

part of a public exchange

offer**

Delegation of authority to

issue ordinary shares and/or

20 April 2022

€39.2 million*** (10% of

€39.2 million (10% of the

securities, with preferential

19 June

the share capital*)

(Resolution

share capital*)

subscription rights cancelled,

2024

None

15)

(€2 billion for debt

(€2 billion for debt securities)

through a private

securities)***

placement**

15% of the amount of the

15% of the amount of the

initial issue, subject to the

initial issue, subject to the

Authorisation to increase the

20 April 2022

19 June

upper limits of the

upper limits of the delegation

(Resolution

delegation of authority and, None

of authority and, as the case

amount of issues**

2024

16)

as the case may be, subject

may be, subject to the overall

to the overall upper limit

upper limit stipulated in

stipulated in Resolution 18

Resolution 18

Delegation of authority to

increase the capital in

20 April 2022

19 June

10% of the share

consideration for shares or

(Resolution

10% of the share capital*

2024

None

securities tendered to the

17)

capital*,***

Company**

Overall limit arising from

20 April 2022

€39.2 million (10% of the

€39.2 million (10% of the

19 June

share capital*)

upper limits in Resolutions

(Resolution

share capital*)

2024

None

14, 15 and 17

18)

(€2 billion for debt

(€2 billion for debt securities)

securities)

Delegation of authority to

increase the share capital

20 April 2022

with preferential subscription

19 June

€15 million (3.8% of the

€15 million (3.8% of the share

(Resolution

rights cancelled in favour of

2024

None

capital*)

19)

share capital*)

members of a company

savings plan

1,000,000 shares (1.02%

619,105 shares (maximum

of the share capital*)

number of bonus shares in all

Authorisation to grant bonus

20 April 2022

19 June

(maximum number of

awards) / 67,000 shares

share awards satisfied using

(Resolution

380,895

(maximum number of bonus

2025

bonus shares in all awards)

existing shares

20)

shares

shares in awards granted to

/ 100,000 shares

(maximum number of

the Company's executive

bonus shares in awards

corporate officers)

granted to the Company's

executive corporate

officers)

  • On the basis of the share capital at 22 February 2023.
  • Suspension during a public offer period.
  • Counts towards the overall upper limit stipulated in Resolution 18.
  • These limits will be supplemented, where appropriate, by the nominal amount of any capital increase necessary to protect the rights of beneficiaries or of holders of securities carrying rights to shares.

Summary table of financial delegations of authority that may result in a capital increase and of the authorisation to grant bonus share awards satisfied using existing shares submitted to the general meeting of 19 April 2023

Expiry date

(subject to

Date of the

approval of the

Nature of the delegation of authority or authorisation

delegation of

extraordinary general

Nominal upper limit for the capital increase****

submitted to the general meeting of 19 April 2023

authority or

meeting

authorisation at

the general

meeting)

Delegation of authority to increase the share capital

19 April 2023

through the capitalisation of reserves, profits and/or

18 June 2025

€80 million (20.4% of the share capital**)

(Resolution 13)

share premiums***

Delegation of authority to issue ordinary shares

19 April 2023

€156.8 million (40% of the share capital**)

and/or securities, with preferential subscription

18 June 2025

(Resolution 14)

(€2 billion for debt securities)

rights maintained***

Delegation of authority to issue ordinary shares

and/or securities, with preferential subscription

rights cancelled, through a public offer (excluding

19 April 2023

€39.2 million* (10% of the share capital**)

offers referred to in Article L.411-2, 1° of the French

18 June 2025

(Resolution 15)

(€2 billion for debt securities*)

Monetary and Financial Code) and/or in

consideration for securities as part of a public

exchange offer***

Delegation of authority to issue ordinary shares

19 April 2023

€39.2 million* (10% of the share capital**)

and/or securities, with preferential subscription

18 June 2025

(Resolution 16)

(€2 billion for debt securities*)

rights cancelled, through a private placement***

15% of the amount of the initial issue,

Authorisation to increase the amount of issues***

19 April 2023

18 June 2025

subject to the upper limits of the delegation

(Resolution 17)

of authority and the overall upper limit

stipulated in Resolution 19

Delegation of authority to increase the capital in

19 April 2023

consideration for shares or securities tendered to the

18 June 2025

10% of the share capital*,**

(Resolution 18)

Company***

Overall limit arising from upper limits in Resolutions

19 April 2023

18 June 2025

€39.2 million (10% of the share capital**)

15, 16 and 18

(Resolution 19)

(€2 billion for debt securities)

Delegation of authority to increase the share capital

19 April 2023

with preferential subscription rights cancelled in

18 June 2025

€15 million (3.8% of the share capital**)

(Resolution 20)

favour of members of a company savings plan

1,000,000 shares (1.02% of the share

capital**) (maximum number of bonus

Authorisation to grant bonus share awards satisfied

19 April 2026

18 June 2025

shares in all awards) / 100,000 shares

using existing shares

(Resolution 21)

(maximum number of bonus shares in

awards granted to the Company's executive

corporate officers)

  • Counts towards the overall upper limit stipulated in Resolution 19.
  • On the basis of the share capital at 22 February 2023, i.e. 98,000,000 shares.
  • Suspension during a public offer period.
  • These limits will be supplemented, where appropriate, by the nominal amount of any capital increase necessary to protect the rights of beneficiaries or of holders of securities carrying rights to shares.

The Statutory Auditors having submitted their reports on these various matters as presented to you, the Board duly invites you to approve

the resolutions put to you.

The Board of Directors

Disclaimer

Eiffage SA published this content on 13 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2023 14:38:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about EIFFAGE S.A.
10:49aEiffage S A : Application information by Mr. Laurent Dupont to the fonction of Director pr..
PU
10:39aEiffage S A : Application information by Mr. Benoît de Ruffray to the fonction of Director..
PU
10:39aEiffage S A : General meeting of Eiffage - 19 April 2023 - Summary of courant delegations
PU
03/10Eiffage CEO de Ruffray put forward as SocGen board candidate
RE
03/07Eiffage - APRR motorways innovate with carbon-neutral mixes
AQ
03/06Eiffage S A : Organisation de l'assemblée générale mixte du 19 avril 2023
PU
03/06Eiffage S A : APRR motorways innovate with carbon neutral asphalt
PU
03/03Eiffage S A : APRR Consolidated financial statements year ended 31 December 2022
PU
03/03Eiffage and NGE win, as a consortium, the contract for the construction of lot 1 of the..
AQ
03/03Eiffage, NGE Win EUR233 Million Contract for New Metro Line in France
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EIFFAGE S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 20 058 M 21 393 M 21 393 M
Net income 2022 904 M 964 M 964 M
Net Debt 2022 10 415 M 11 108 M 11 108 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,3x
Yield 2022 3,34%
Capitalization 9 944 M 10 605 M 10 605 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,01x
EV / Sales 2023 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 73 500
Free-Float 77,0%
Chart EIFFAGE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Eiffage S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EIFFAGE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 104,30 €
Average target price 121,01 €
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benoît de Ruffray Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Cassayre Chief Financial Officer
Jean Guénard Independent Director
Marie Lemarié Independent Director
Carol Xueref Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EIFFAGE S.A.13.47%10 605
VINCI16.03%65 000
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED3.42%36 992
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED7.55%35 374
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.10.42%22 658
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED15.65%21 558