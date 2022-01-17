Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Eiffage S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FGR   FR0000130452

EIFFAGE S.A.

(FGR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Eiffage S A : Group subsidiary Énergie Systèmes – Clemessy recently won the turnkey design-build contract for a multimodal hydrogen production and distribution site that will be operated by Hynamics (hydrogen subsidiary of the EDF group) in Danjoutin in

01/17/2022 | 12:45pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Eiffage Énergie Systèmes - Clemessy, filiale du groupe Eiffage, vient de remporter le marché clé en main pour la conception et la réalisation d'un site multimodal de production et de distribution d'hydrogène qui sera exploité par Hynamics (filiale hydrogène du groupe EDF) à Danjoutin dans le sud de Belfort.

This pioneering low-carbon mobility project in Belfort aims to provide low-carbon hydrogen refuelling for a seven buses fleet operated by RTTB (Belfort Regional Transport Authority) on the Optymo urban transport network, on behalf of the SMTC (Joint Public Transport Association).

Located in close proximity to the bus depot and A36 motorway link, the site, known as "H2 Nord Franche-Comté" will meet the needs of a local hydrogen ecosystem that includes local industries, and will form part of a new hydrogen corridor.

Powered by 100% renewable electricity, the station will produce hydrogen using a 1 MW electrolyser, and will incorporate two "Hi-Flow" distribution terminals that can refuel all seven buses in one hour, plus a third terminal designed to refill mobile storage equipment (trailer tubes and cylinder racks).

Eiffage Énergie Systèmes - Clemessy will be responsible for engineering (including electrical engineering), fluids and site protection. Eiffage Route, as part of the consortium, will handle earthworks, civil engineering and external works.
Commissioning should take place after 15 months of works, at the end of the first quarter of 2023.

The aim of this innovative and scalable installation is to accommodate the expansion of the Optymo hydrogen bus fleet, which could number 27 units by 2025, and also meet the needs of other vehicle types, such as vans and refuse collection trucks.

Disclaimer

Eiffage SA published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2022 17:44:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EIFFAGE S.A.
01:05pEIFFAGE S A : Énergie Systèmes wins the contract to construct Belfort's (France) first ren..
PU
12:45pEIFFAGE S A : Group subsidiary Énergie Systèmes – Clemessy recently won the turnkey ..
PU
09:48aTEAM SPIRIT REIGNS OVER THE ATHLETES : Eiffage Construction and Savare install the 1st woo..
AQ
01/10EIFFAGE S A : In Toulouse, Eiffage Immobilier brings out "Emergence", a new 11,000sqm mixe..
PU
01/05Eiffage Amends Senegal Motorway Concession Deal to Give State 25% Stake
MT
01/05EIFFAGE S A : and Senegal sign an amendment to the concession agreement for the Autoroute ..
PU
01/04Omai Gold Mines Up 10% after Reporting Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for Omai Proje..
MT
01/04Eiffage Subsidiary Lands Two UK Wind Farm Contracts
MT
01/04EIFFAGE S A : consortium wins two major offshore wind contracts in the UK
PU
2021Eiffage SA acquired 35% stake in A'LIÉNOR, SAS and 100% stake in Sanef Aquitaine from S..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EIFFAGE S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 18 485 M 21 075 M 21 075 M
Net income 2021 714 M 814 M 814 M
Net Debt 2021 10 368 M 11 821 M 11 821 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,0x
Yield 2021 3,00%
Capitalization 9 396 M 10 732 M 10 712 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,07x
EV / Sales 2022 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 72 700
Free-Float -
Chart EIFFAGE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Eiffage S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EIFFAGE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 94,68 €
Average target price 110,93 €
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benoit de Ruffray Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Cassayre Chief Financial Officer
Jean Guénard Independent Director
Marie Lemarié Independent Director
Carol Xueref Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EIFFAGE S.A.4.67%10 732
VINCI5.98%63 794
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED7.90%38 763
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED0.40%33 147
FERROVIAL, S.A.-4.10%21 881
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED2.59%21 450