Eiffage S A : Group subsidiary Énergie Systèmes – Clemessy recently won the turnkey design-build contract for a multimodal hydrogen production and distribution site that will be operated by Hynamics (hydrogen subsidiary of the EDF group) in Danjoutin in

Eiffage Énergie Systèmes - Clemessy, filiale du groupe Eiffage, vient de remporter le marché clé en main pour la conception et la réalisation d'un site multimodal de production et de distribution d'hydrogène qui sera exploité par Hynamics (filiale hydrogène du groupe EDF) à Danjoutin dans le sud de Belfort.



This pioneering low-carbon mobility project in Belfort aims to provide low-carbon hydrogen refuelling for a seven buses fleet operated by RTTB (Belfort Regional Transport Authority) on the Optymo urban transport network, on behalf of the SMTC (Joint Public Transport Association).

Located in close proximity to the bus depot and A36 motorway link, the site, known as "H2 Nord Franche-Comté" will meet the needs of a local hydrogen ecosystem that includes local industries, and will form part of a new hydrogen corridor.

Powered by 100% renewable electricity, the station will produce hydrogen using a 1 MW electrolyser, and will incorporate two "Hi-Flow" distribution terminals that can refuel all seven buses in one hour, plus a third terminal designed to refill mobile storage equipment (trailer tubes and cylinder racks).

Eiffage Énergie Systèmes - Clemessy will be responsible for engineering (including electrical engineering), fluids and site protection. Eiffage Route, as part of the consortium, will handle earthworks, civil engineering and external works.

Commissioning should take place after 15 months of works, at the end of the first quarter of 2023.

The aim of this innovative and scalable installation is to accommodate the expansion of the Optymo hydrogen bus fleet, which could number 27 units by 2025, and also meet the needs of other vehicle types, such as vans and refuse collection trucks.