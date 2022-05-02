Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Eiffage S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FGR   FR0000130452

EIFFAGE S.A.

(FGR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05/02 11:22:54 am EDT
92.94 EUR   -1.59%
10:57aEIFFAGE S A : Immobilier acquires the land for the Réciproque project, 112 homes at the foot of the Mairie de St-Ouen metro station
PU
04/27Eiffage and Termotecnica sign an EPC contract for the Puerto Antioquia, Colombia, port infrastructure for a total of approximately EUR345 million
AQ
04/27Eiffage and Termotecnica sign the Marine Terminal EPC Contract from Puerto Antioquia to Colombia
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Eiffage S A : Immobilier acquires the land for the Réciproque project, 112 homes at the foot of the Mairie de St-Ouen metro station

05/02/2022 | 10:57am EDT
After five years of study, the Eiffage Immobilier teams have announced the acquisition of the land for the Réciproque project in St-Ouen, located above the Mairie de St-Ouen metro station, lines 13 and 14.

The signing marks the start of work by Eiffage Construction teams, in line with our unique builder-developer model, for delivery in the third quarter of 2024.

The two 7-storey buildings have a total floor area of 9,300 sqm, with 112 flats for first-time buyers and three shops, which will add to the liveliness of the neighbourhood. The types of flats are very diverse, ranging from studios to 5-room apartments, including duplexes, lofts and a townhouse.

Carefully designed by the AZC agency, Réciproque proudly marks the heart of the city with its sober, elegant lines. From the outside, it has a beautiful rounded corner, punctuated by loggias or balconies on each floor, and its façade is made of stone.

The residence takes into account environmental issues by being certified NF Habitat HQE Excellent.

Congratulations to our teams for this great achievement, and thanks to our partners:

  • RATP: Céline Tignol and Hélène Susini
  • AZC Agency
  • Design offices: Gilles Perrot and Codibat B 27
  • Notary: Me Yannick Le Magueresse
  • Eiffage Construction

Disclaimer

Eiffage SA published this content on 02 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2022 14:56:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
