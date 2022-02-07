Log in
    FGR   FR0000130452

EIFFAGE S.A.

(FGR)
Eiffage S A : Immobilier starts the construction work of a new Cocoon'Ages® inter-generational residence

02/07/2022
A new intergenerational residence, Cocoon'Ages®, is being built near Angers. Located in St-Barthélémy-d'Anjou (49), it was signed in VEFA (Sale in Future State of Acquisition) with CDC Habitat within the framework of the plan of revival housing.

"Inspiration" is the name chosen for this project of nearly 4,200 sqm, which includes 62 housing units spread over two 4-floor buildings.

Designed in a decarbonized manner, they will incorporate HVA Concept prefabricated bathrooms, a brand of Eiffage Construction.

The industrialization of these products will reduce the site's carbon footprint (fewer truck trips, less waste), its nuisance and the time required to complete the project, while delivering optimal product quality. A 450sqm commercial unit, 70 parking spaces and a 65m² project house complete the program. The Maison des projets is the residence's opened space, where people can share a coffee or a meal, meet, cook, make do-it-yourself activities, or learn, notably led by the Manager-Animator.

All units also feature pleasant, generously sized balconies and are NF Habitat-labeled.

Co-developed in 2015 by Eiffage Immobilier and Récipro-Cité, a social engineering company specializing in intergenerational mix, the Cocoon'Ages® concept combines adapted architecture with a Management-Animation offer to encourage exchanges and solidaritý between residents, all generations combined, throughout France.

Congratulations to the teams for this beautiful project!

Disclaimer

Eiffage SA published this content on 07 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2022 18:09:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
