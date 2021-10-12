Eiffage S A : Immobilier takes part in the students' well-being by delivering over 200 rooms in Chevilly-Larue

Located in the Portes d'Orly eco-district, the 203-room "Les Belles Années" student residence has just been delivered. Part of the Triangle des Meuniers development zone (managed by the EPA ORSA), it is an integral part of the redevelopment of the city's entrance into a mixed urban fabric, which will accommodate diversified housing to accompany the economic development of the area.

The student residence, built by Eiffage Immobilier, is part of a complex of 55 flats for first-time buyers and 83 intermediate flats that will be delivered in Q3 2022.

Covering almost 5,000m² of floor space, the work on the 8-storey residence took almost two years. As part of our unique builder-developer model, our Eiffage Construction Résidentiel teams were commissioned to carry out the work.

The synergy between our areas of expertise continues with the integration of HVA Concept prefabricated modular bathrooms, a brand of Eiffage Construction. This industrialisation allows us to limit our carbon footprint and makes the residence part of our ambitious environmental approach. NF Habitat HQE certification at the very high performance level supports this commitment.

In terms of architecture, the Beal et Blanckaert agency designed the project, which consists of various buildings around a central landscaped block.

Congratulations to our teams for this delivery and thanks to our partners:

- Project manager: Calq

- Investor: Botero

- User / Operator : Les Belles Années with Cogess as co-ownership syndicate

- Land'Act,

- Qualiconsult

- Venathec

- BTP Consultants

- Ingérop