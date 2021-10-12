Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Eiffage S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FGR   FR0000130452

EIFFAGE S.A.

(FGR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Eiffage S A : Immobilier takes part in the students' well-being by delivering over 200 rooms in Chevilly-Larue

10/12/2021 | 10:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Located in the Portes d'Orly eco-district, the 203-room "Les Belles Années" student residence has just been delivered. Part of the Triangle des Meuniers development zone (managed by the EPA ORSA), it is an integral part of the redevelopment of the city's entrance into a mixed urban fabric, which will accommodate diversified housing to accompany the economic development of the area.

The student residence, built by Eiffage Immobilier, is part of a complex of 55 flats for first-time buyers and 83 intermediate flats that will be delivered in Q3 2022.

Covering almost 5,000m² of floor space, the work on the 8-storey residence took almost two years. As part of our unique builder-developer model, our Eiffage Construction Résidentiel teams were commissioned to carry out the work.

The synergy between our areas of expertise continues with the integration of HVA Concept prefabricated modular bathrooms, a brand of Eiffage Construction. This industrialisation allows us to limit our carbon footprint and makes the residence part of our ambitious environmental approach. NF Habitat HQE certification at the very high performance level supports this commitment.

In terms of architecture, the Beal et Blanckaert agency designed the project, which consists of various buildings around a central landscaped block.

Congratulations to our teams for this delivery and thanks to our partners:
- Project manager: Calq
- Investor: Botero
- User / Operator : Les Belles Années with Cogess as co-ownership syndicate
- Land'Act,
- Qualiconsult
- Venathec
- BTP Consultants
- Ingérop

Disclaimer

Eiffage SA published this content on 11 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2021 14:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EIFFAGE S.A.
10:52aEIFFAGE S A : IMBP award for AREA motorway company
PU
10:52aEIFFAGE S A : Immobilier takes part in the students' well-being by delivering over 200 roo..
PU
10/08EIFFAGE : - In Cysoing, the 1st low-carbon passive nursing home in France, has just been d..
AQ
10/08EIFFAGE : - A completely redesigned exhibition centre for the City of Reims
AQ
10/07EIFFAGE S A : The Eiffage Foundation supports “Un Toit Vers l'Emploi”
PU
10/07EIFFAGE S A : Immobilier lays the first stone of the Orangerie, the largest development in..
PU
10/07DORSALYS : Full-scale activity around the market and systems integration contract for the ..
PU
10/07EIFFAGE S A : A completely renovated exhibition centre for the City of Reims
PU
10/05EIFFAGE S A : Immobilier inaugurates the new Parisian campus of NEOMA Business School
PU
10/05EIFFAGE S A : Silex² in video, a unique technical project with numerous environmental ambi..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EIFFAGE S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 18 380 M 21 203 M 21 203 M
Net income 2021 688 M 794 M 794 M
Net Debt 2021 10 269 M 11 846 M 11 846 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,4x
Yield 2021 3,22%
Capitalization 8 651 M 10 012 M 9 980 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,03x
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 72 700
Free-Float 81,4%
Chart EIFFAGE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Eiffage S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EIFFAGE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 87,18 €
Average target price 107,61 €
Spread / Average Target 23,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benoit de Ruffray Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Cassayre Chief Financial Officer
Jean Guénard Independent Director
Marie Lemarié Independent Director
Carol Xueref Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EIFFAGE S.A.10.30%10 012
VINCI11.52%60 300
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED33.33%31 964
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-2.82%31 410
FERROVIAL, S.A.15.89%22 263
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED6.83%19 905