Eiffage S A : In Belgium, ATI Industrie formalizes the acquisition of Visio Ing Consult (VIC)

ATI Industrie joined Eiffage Group's Energie Systèmes Branch in January 2020. These industrial automation, IT and electricity specialists based in Thimister-Clermont (Belgium) since 1986 have just made official their acquisition of Visio Ing Consult (VIC).

Belgian industrial IT specialists VIC offer turnkey solutions for stock management, as well as quality control and compliance systems using vision (industrial cameras, optical systems, sensors). VIC was founded in 2004 by Frédéric Gérard. In the past, the company worked with ATI (and Technic-one) on the Warehouse 4.0 project to deliver an automated, autonomous, intelligent and secure storage hall.

"The acquisition of VIC enables ATI to strengthen its position in the industrial IT and automation markets. It also allows us to position ourselves in high added-value niche markets and make our expertise more widely known. Our activities are complementary, so the merger will give us the opportunity to meet our customers' needs for vision inspection on their industrial projects more effectively. And finally, it allows us to deploy an integrated offer on our logistics projects," explained ATI Industrie Managing Director Jean-Yves Denoël.

The integration of VIC's activities and customer base is perfectly in line with ATI Industrie's development strategy and will enable ATI to broaden the range of solutions offered to its industrial customers. On 1 January 2022, VIC 's six employees and the company founder joined ATI's offices in the province of Liege.

© Eiffage Énergie Systèmes