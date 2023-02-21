Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Eiffage S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FGR   FR0000130452

EIFFAGE S.A.

(FGR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05:04:17 2023-02-21 am EST
103.05 EUR   -0.34%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Eiffage S A : In Senegal, Eiffage Génie Civil continues general earthworks on the Mamelles desalination plant project

02/21/2023 | 04:40am EST
News from Senegal... on the Mamelles desalination plant project in Dakar, general earthworks are continuing before the civil engineering of the pumping station.

With a production capacity of 50,000 m³ per day, the plant will be the largest in West Africa when it is commissioned. It will help diversify Senegal's drinking water sources and improve the capital's water supply capacity by covering the needs of 15% of the Dakar area.

Eiffage Energie Systèmes and Eiffage Sénégal are assisting the Eiffage Génie Civil teams in the design of this first seawater desalination plant in West Africa.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Eiffage SA published this content on 21 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2023 09:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 20 058 M 21 437 M 21 437 M
Net income 2022 904 M 966 M 966 M
Net Debt 2022 10 415 M 11 130 M 11 130 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,2x
Yield 2022 3,37%
Capitalization 9 858 M 10 535 M 10 535 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,01x
EV / Sales 2023 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 73 500
Free-Float 77,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Benoît de Ruffray Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Cassayre Chief Financial Officer
Jean Guénard Independent Director
Marie Lemarié Independent Director
Carol Xueref Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EIFFAGE S.A.12.49%10 535
VINCI16.93%65 689
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED6.66%37 804
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED4.79%32 790
QUANTA SERVICES8.70%22 135
FERROVIAL, S.A.7.56%20 750