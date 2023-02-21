Eiffage S A : In Senegal, Eiffage Génie Civil continues general earthworks on the Mamelles desalination plant project

News from Senegal... on the Mamelles desalination plant project in Dakar, general earthworks are continuing before the civil engineering of the pumping station.

With a production capacity of 50,000 m³ per day, the plant will be the largest in West Africa when it is commissioned. It will help diversify Senegal's drinking water sources and improve the capital's water supply capacity by covering the needs of 15% of the Dakar area.

Eiffage Energie Systèmes and Eiffage Sénégal are assisting the Eiffage Génie Civil teams in the design of this first seawater desalination plant in West Africa.