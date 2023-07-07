The project will take six years to complete (2018-2023), with extensive decontamination of the site, construction of the housing programmes and high-quality development of the public spaces, including the creation of the rue des sœurs Etienne, two squares at the entrances to the neighbourhood and a central planted garden at the heart of the block. These developments have been designed with quality of life, quality of use and environmental quality in mind.
The co-development work carried out demonstrates that a public/private co-production model can contribute to the general interest and meet the objectives of the city of Reims and the Greater Reims Urban Community, whose aim is to build the city on the city by reclaiming its brownfield sites.
The SOFILO programme can be summed up as follows:
- Four blocks of 230 homes for first-time buyers
- Two blocks of 170 homes for Reims habitat
- A 300-bed student residence and three commercial units
- A co-living and co-working residence
- Public spaces: a new road and two public squares
- Planted interior of the block / cool island
This development project took 6 years to complete, demonstrating the effectiveness of this public-private co-production model.
Developer: SEM Agencia (51%), Eiffage Aménagement (49%)
Developers and OPH: SEM Agencia, Eiffage Immobilier, Financière Immobilière de Champagne, Nacarat/Nord Est Aménagement Promotion, Citanium, Reims Habitat.
