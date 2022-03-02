Log in
    FGR   FR0000130452

EIFFAGE S.A.

(FGR)
  
Eiffage S A : Métal continues the renovation of the elevator on the north pillar of the Eiffel Tower

03/02/2022 | 06:38am EST
Since the end of 2018, major works have been launched by the Eiffel Tower Operating Company to renovate the elevator on the north pillar of the monument.

Eiffage Métal, in association with Baudin Châteauneuf, aims to make the elevator more efficient, more reliable and in line with current quality and safety standards.

The system is completely renewed on the same principles as the existing one with, in addition, all the modernity offered by new control-command systems.

Thanks to the Société d'Exploitation de la Tour Eiffel for its confidence.

Watch our video.

Disclaimer

Eiffage SA published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 11:37:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 18 664 M 20 745 M 20 745 M
Net income 2021 734 M 816 M 816 M
Net Debt 2021 10 275 M 11 421 M 11 421 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,8x
Yield 2021 3,29%
Capitalization 8 723 M 9 695 M 9 695 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,02x
EV / Sales 2022 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 72 700
Free-Float -
Chart EIFFAGE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Eiffage S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EIFFAGE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 87,90 €
Average target price 115,71 €
Spread / Average Target 31,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benoit de Ruffray Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Cassayre Chief Financial Officer
Jean Guénard Independent Director
Marie Lemarié Independent Director
Carol Xueref Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EIFFAGE S.A.-2.83%9 695
VINCI-1.54%57 599
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED3.20%34 291
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-4.12%33 689
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED7.94%22 824
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED9.43%21 047