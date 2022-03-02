Eiffage S A : Métal continues the renovation of the elevator on the north pillar of the Eiffel Tower

Since the end of 2018, major works have been launched by the Eiffel Tower Operating Company to renovate the elevator on the north pillar of the monument.

Eiffage Métal, in association with Baudin Châteauneuf, aims to make the elevator more efficient, more reliable and in line with current quality and safety standards.

The system is completely renewed on the same principles as the existing one with, in addition, all the modernity offered by new control-command systems.

Thanks to the Société d'Exploitation de la Tour Eiffel for its confidence.

Watch our video.