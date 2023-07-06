Just a stone's throw from the Jean-Jaurès metro stop in Lyon's 7th arrondissement (Gerland district), this new property development will benefit from a prime location within the ZAC des Girondins, which is being developed by SERL. After the preparatory work, which was carried out at full speed (earthworks, decontamination, soil reinforcement using mixed-module columns, lowering the water table), our teams are currently working on the shell of the building, and are making rapid progress: 4 cranes and more than 120 people are working on the site every day. In a few figures, the "Ilot Jardin" project involves 14 levels (R-2 to R+11), 19 months of structural work, 23,000m3 of concrete, 1,700 tonnes of steel and 152,000 hours of structural work.

Our teams faced 2 major challenges on this site:

the size of the project, which required a specific "Lean Management" organisation (pooled logistics, geotemporal takte planning for a flow rate of 6 units/day in the finishing phase, LPS management in workflow mode, etc.),

the raw concrete facades, a real technical challenge requiring a very specific operating method that is both challenging and unifying for the teams.

Some flats on the top floor are arranged around a private patio leading to a sun terrace. On the upper floors, loggias will extend the living spaces. Moucharabieh panels, prefabricated off-site in BSI® ultra-high-performance concrete (Eiffage), will contribute to summer comfort in certain loggias and add a "Mediterranean" touch to the building complex.

Attractive for its harmonious balance between residential buildings and green spaces, the scheme is also attractive for its environmental ambitions. DTPiS thermal bridge breakers, developed by the Eiffage Group's design offices, have enabled the development to comply with RT2012-20% regulations. The project also aims to achieve level E3C1 environmental labels and certifications for all the buildings - NF Habitat HQE, Label Habitat Durable du Grand Lyon - as well as level 1 of the Biosourcé label, achieved through the use of a large volume of wood (building shell, cladding, external joinery) and biosourced insulation (hemp wool lining).

In collaboration with CREPI, 30,000 hours of work experience have been planned on the site to help people who are far from employment.

Delivery of the last buildings is scheduled for the 4th quarter of 2024. Congratulations to our teams on winning this contract, and we wish you all the best for the future.

Owner: Eiffage Immobilier and AnaHome Immobilier

Architects: Atelier Roche & Associés (lead), Supermixx and O'Workshop

General contractor: Eiffage Construction

HQE BET: Etamine