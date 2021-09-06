Eiffage S A : Our teams deliver «Window» in Rennes, regional headquarters of Eiffage Immobilier and Eiffage Construction

Ideally located on the dynamic Atalante technopole, in the Champeaux district of the Rennes metropolitan area, this tertiary complex totals 5 140 sqm of which 1000 sqm will be dedicated to the regional headquarters of our teams of Eiffage Immobilier and Eiffage Construction in the Grand-Ouest region.

«Window» is the name chosen for this project whose facade on the ring-shaped side has a double glass skin, creating a modern signature.

Imagined by Maurer and Gilbert Architectes, the operation was 100% realized thanks to the BIM (Building Information Modeling), a collaborative process of 3D digital models allowing all the actors of the project to work on a centralized and shared database. The FPI (Federation of Real Estate Developers) awarded Eiffage Immobilier Bretagne, during the 2020 Pyramids d'Argent, the Prize of the Bim and Data strategy for this project.

In addition to being digitally innovative, Window is BREEAM level Very Good certified (Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method), attesting to a high environmental and energy performance.

Congratulations to the teams for this beautiful project realized in 15 months, and have a good move in these new premises!