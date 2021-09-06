Log in
    FGR   FR0000130452

EIFFAGE S.A.

(FGR)
Eiffage S A : Our teams deliver «Window» in Rennes, regional headquarters of Eiffage Immobilier and Eiffage Construction

09/06/2021 | 09:12am EDT
Ideally located on the dynamic Atalante technopole, in the Champeaux district of the Rennes metropolitan area, this tertiary complex totals 5 140 sqm of which 1000 sqm will be dedicated to the regional headquarters of our teams of Eiffage Immobilier and Eiffage Construction in the Grand-Ouest region.

«Window» is the name chosen for this project whose facade on the ring-shaped side has a double glass skin, creating a modern signature.

Imagined by Maurer and Gilbert Architectes, the operation was 100% realized thanks to the BIM (Building Information Modeling), a collaborative process of 3D digital models allowing all the actors of the project to work on a centralized and shared database. The FPI (Federation of Real Estate Developers) awarded Eiffage Immobilier Bretagne, during the 2020 Pyramids d'Argent, the Prize of the Bim and Data strategy for this project.

In addition to being digitally innovative, Window is BREEAM level Very Good certified (Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method), attesting to a high environmental and energy performance.

Congratulations to the teams for this beautiful project realized in 15 months, and have a good move in these new premises!

Disclaimer

Eiffage SA published this content on 06 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2021 13:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 18 099 M 21 477 M 21 477 M
Net income 2021 682 M 809 M 809 M
Net Debt 2021 10 287 M 12 207 M 12 207 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,1x
Yield 2021 3,09%
Capitalization 9 048 M 10 753 M 10 737 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,07x
EV / Sales 2022 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 72 700
Free-Float 81,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 91,18 €
Average target price 105,84 €
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benoit de Ruffray Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Cassayre Chief Financial Officer
Jean Guénard Independent Director
Marie Lemarié Independent Director
Carol Xueref Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EIFFAGE S.A.15.36%10 753
VINCI12.02%62 122
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED2.01%32 946
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED30.99%32 446
FERROVIAL, S.A.10.31%21 761
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED15.75%19 243