Eiffage S A : Results for the first half of 2022

Vélizy-Villacoublay, 31 August 2022 17:40 Press release Results for the first half of 2022 The Group's activity and results grew strongly, not only compared with 2021, but also compared with the pre-crisis period. Concessions recorded a higher level of activity in the first half-year than in 2019. This was already the case since 2021 for Contracting, which is positioned in high-potential market segments that are central to the ecological transition (renewable energy, energy sobriety and sustainable mobility). Free cash flow, which is regularly negative in the first half, was neutral this year, reflecting good cash management in Contracting and despite growth investments in Concessions (including in the new A79 motorway). Eiffage is therefore presenting a solid balance sheet and high liquidity levels at 30 June 2022. Strong growth in revenues (+8.6%), mainly organic (+7.6%)

A significant increase in Contracting activity in all divisions (+6.4%) Strong growth in Concessions (+21.3%) A substantial increase in operating profit on ordinary activities to €925 million (+36.2%) and in net profit group share to €354 million (+36.2%) A solid financial position (Eiffage S.A. has liquidity of €4.8 billion) Another increase in the Contracting order book to €18.0 billion (+9% year on year) Commitment to the Group's carbon neutrality by 2050 and alignment with the 1.5°C trajectory. Publication of the 3rd climate report. The 2022 outlook of further growth in activity and results is confirmed.

Key figures First half-year Change in millions of euros 2021 2022 2022/2021 Revenues 8,700 9,452 +8.6% Operating profit on ordinary activities 679 925 +36.2% as a % of revenues 7.8% 9.8% Net profit attributable to owners of the 260** 354 +36.2% parent Free cash flow (11) (1) / Net financial debt* (€bn) 10.2 10.0 -0.2 Order book (€bn) 16.6 18.0 +9% APRR traffic (thousands of km) 9,588 11,828 +23.4% *see glossary | **reported figure, €249m after restating the standard for recognising the costs of setting up software in SaaS mode

The Board of Directors of Eiffage met on 31 August 2022 to approve the financial statements for the first half of 2022(1). Activity The Group recorded consolidated revenues of €9.45 billion in the first half of 2022, up 8.6% in actual terms (+7.6% lfl*) compared with the first half of 2021. The Contracting business grew by 6.4%, to €7.86 billion (+5.1% lfl) compared with the first half of 2021. Revenues amounted to €5.23 billion in France, up by 1.9%, and €2.63 billion internationally, up 16.5% (+21.8% in Europe excluding France and -10.0% in the rest of the world). In Construction, activity grew by 5.1% (+4.7% lfl), to €2.07 billion, with an increase of 4.7% in France and 6.5% internationally. Property development revenues increased by 7.5%. However, reservations of new housing units decreased to 1,519 units, compared with 2,194 in the first half of 2021. In Infrastructure, revenues increased by 5.3% (+4.8% lfl) to €3.33 billion. In France, due to the anticipated decrease in activity on the Grand Paris Express major projects and the completion of work on the Saint-Nazaire offshore wind farm, activity was down by 2.8% (-5.4% in Civil Engineering, -24.2% in Metal and +4.9% in Roads), but grew strongly internationally by 21.1% (+32.3% in Europe excluding France and -12.3% in the rest of the world). In Energy Systems, activity increased by 9.1% (+5.7% lfl), compared with the first half of 2021, to €2.45 billion, including +5.7% in France and +16.2% internationally, and including +19.5% in Europe excluding France, due to marked growth in revenues in the main countries in which the division operates. In Concessions, revenues increased by 21.3% (21.5% lfl) to €1.59 billion. Overall, motorway traffic increased substantially compared with the first half of 2021 (+23.4% at APRR, +22.8% on the A65 motorway, +19.9% on the Millau viaduct and +14.5% on the Avenir motorway in Senegal), exceeding the figure for the first half of 2019. Traffic at Lille and Toulouse airports more than tripled compared with the first half of 2021 (-30% compared with the first half of 2019), for an increase of 71.3% in revenues. In the second quarter, the Group's activity increased by 7.5% compared with the second quarter of 2021, including +5.2% in Contracting and +20.6% in Concessions. Results The Group's operating profit on ordinary activities came to €925 million, for an operating margin* of 9.8%, compared with 7.8% in June 2021. In Construction, the operating margin was unchanged at 3.4%, thanks to a positive performance in Contracting and in Real Estate in France and Belgium. In Infrastructure, the operating margin, which is not representative of its full-year level, stood at -1.0% in June 2022, compared with -0.9% in June 2021. In Energy Systems, the operating margin was unchanged at 4.0%, underpinned by a positive performance in France and in the rest of Europe. The audit procedures have been performed and the limited review report on the financial statements has been issued. 2

For Contracting overall, the operating margin was 1.7%, and the contribution to operating profit on ordinary activities stands at €135 million at 30 June 2022 from €128 million in the first half of 2021 (€115 million in the first half of 2019). In Concessions, the operating margin stands at 49.6%, from 42.2% in 2021, with APRR recording an EBITDA margin of 76.5%, compared with 75.3% in June 2021. The contribution of Concessions to operating profit on ordinary activities was €791 million at 30 June 2022, compared with €554 million in the first half of 2021 (€731 million in the first half of 2019). Other operating income and expenses resulted in a net expense of €20 million, compared with a net expense of €14 million in June 2021. The cost of net financial debt* increased by €6 million year on year to €125 million. Net profit Group share was €354 million, compared with €260** million in June 2021 (€290 million in the first half of 2019). Financial situation Free cash flow, which is regularly negative in the first half-year, was close to zero, at -€1 million (-€11 million in 2021, -€135 million in 2019). This was a good performance, given the seasonal nature of the Contracting business lines. The seasonal increase in the working capital requirement to €486 million (€393 million in 2021, €518 million in 2019), was in line with the level of activity in the half-year. Thus, operating cash flows (€600 million) financed investments in the period (€601 million), including the construction of the new A79 motorway (€171 million in the half-year, compared with €128 million in 2021). In the first half of the year, Eiffage carried out share buybacks in order to cancel shares simultaneously when it implemented a capital increase reserved for employees. In 2021, these share buybacks had mainly taken place in the second part of the year. The treasury shares held at 30 June 2022 represented 2.6% of the share capital, compared with 2.4% at 31 December 2021 and 1.2% at 30 June 2021. Net financial debt* came in at €10.0 billion (-€0.2 billion year on year). Financing The Group has a solid financial structure, both in terms of Eiffage S.A. (and its Contracting subsidiaries), which have a short-term rating of F2, and in terms of its concession-holding entities, the largest of which is APRR, which is rated A- positive by Fitch (confirmed on 18 May 2022) and A- stable by S&P (confirmed on 29 June 2022). On 30 June 2022, Eiffage S.A. sold the company holding the concession for the new A79 motorway (Aliae) to APRR S.A. for approximately €0.7 billion. At 30 June 2022, Eiffage S.A. and its Contracting subsidiaries had liquidity of €4.8 billion, consisting of €2.8 billion in cash and cash equivalents and an undrawn bank line of credit of €2 billion, without financial covenants. Almost all of the amount of this facility will mature in 2026. Eiffage's liquidity decreased slightly, by €0.1 billion, compared with 30 June 2021. This decrease was partly due to a reduced usage of €0.3 billion in the amount of short-term financial instruments (NEUCP and NEUMTN) compared with 30 June 2021. 3

APRR, meanwhile, had liquidity of €2.9 billion at 30 June 2022, consisting of €0.9 billion in cash and cash equivalents and an undrawn bank line of credit of €2 billion. Almost all of the amount of this facility will mature in 2027. APRR's liquidity was unchanged compared with 30 June 2021. APRR also carried out a bond issue for €500 million on 23 May 2022, maturing in 2029, with a coupon of 1.875%. External growth (key events as at this press release date). The Group recently made announcements regarding the following acquisitions: Entry of Eiffage Énergie Systèmes into the mobile telecoms network installation market in France through the acquisition of 70% of the share capital of Snef Telecom (subject to the usual conditions precedent and regulatory conditions).

Strengthening of the presence of Eiffage Énergie Systèmes in the Netherlands via its Dutch subsidiary, Kropman, through the acquisition of Harwig (70% of the share capital) and Eltra (65%). Eiffage recently increased its equity investment in Kropman.

Development of Eiffage Concessions in renewable energy through the future acquisition of 80% of the Sun'R group (subject to the usual conditions precedent and regulatory conditions). Ecological transition In April 2022, Eiffage published, with regard to 2021, the respective portions of its economic activities (50%), capital expenditure (36%) and operational expenditure (32%) deriving from products or services eligible for the European taxonomy and considered sustainable according to the first two criteria of this European regulation and its delegated acts, i.e., climate change mitigation and climate change adaptation. At the same time, Eiffage published its third climate report in accordance with the Task Force on Climate- related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) guidelines. Through this exercise in transparency, the Group has notified the following to all of its stakeholders: its formal climate-related commitments within the 1.5°C trajectory,

climate-related commitments within the 1.5°C trajectory, an analysis of the risks related to the consequences of climate change, in terms of mitigation and adaptation,

low-carbon business opportunities that will enable progressive decarbonisation of revenues,

business opportunities that will enable progressive decarbonisation of revenues, the key figures that apply to all of the Group's business units, without exception: CO2 emissions reduction measurement and target for 2030 compared with 2019, the reference year, on scopes 1 and 2 (-46%), upstream Scope 3 (-30%) and downstream Scope 3 (-30% on direct downstream Scope 3). The action plans for these targets therefore concern the enterprise internally as much as the close collaboration with the Group's suppliers, since upstream Scope 3 represents more than 85% of the Group's emissions. Eiffage has also finalised the report on its biodiversity action plan, registered by the Ministry of Ecological Transition as part of the Act4 Nature - Committed companies for nature initiative, and confirms that its new, two-yearly dedicated plan will be enhanced with indicators of pressure on biodiversity, based on its work relating to the future TNFD (Task force on Nature-related Financial Disclosures) guidelines. Eiffage has also confirmed its non-financial ratings: a score of A- in the CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project) Climate Change 2020 classification in December 2021

a rating of AA from MSCI in April 2022

a Gold rating from ECOVADIS in July 2022 4