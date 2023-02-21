Eiffage S A : Route participates in the construction of a farm of the future in the Yvelines (78)

The future is in the field! In Boissière-École, in the Yvelines region (78), Eiffage Route teams - in a consortium with Roland - are participating in the construction of the Tremblaye farm, a real farm of the future, 100% energy self-sufficient and carbon neutral by 2025!
The construction site for this 2.0 dairy production unit includes the installation of 2.1 km of sewage networks, 10 km of technical networks, 16,500 m² of soil treatment and 4,500 m² of heavy roadways.
Congratulations to our teams involved in this project and thank you to our client - the SAVENCIA group - for its confidence!
Disclaimer
Eiffage SA published this content on 21 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2023 11:19:02 UTC.