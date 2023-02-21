Eiffage S A : Route participates in the construction of a farm of the future in the Yvelines (78)

The future is in the field! In Boissière-École, in the Yvelines region (78), Eiffage Route teams - in a consortium with Roland - are participating in the construction of the Tremblaye farm, a real farm of the future, 100% energy self-sufficient and carbon neutral by 2025!

The construction site for this 2.0 dairy production unit includes the installation of 2.1 km of sewage networks, 10 km of technical networks, 16,500 m² of soil treatment and 4,500 m² of heavy roadways.

Congratulations to our teams involved in this project and thank you to our client - the SAVENCIA group - for its confidence!