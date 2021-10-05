Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Eiffage S.A.
  News
  Summary
    FGR   FR0000130452

EIFFAGE S.A.

(FGR)
  Report
Eiffage S A : Route's GB5® asphalt mix celebrates its 12th anniversary

10/05/2021 | 11:29am EDT
GB5® is a highly durable structural asphalt mix. This patented innovation is based on a new approach that combines optimized granular packing and high-performance binders to guarantee exceptional durability.

The mechanical performance of GB5® asphalt (resistance to rutting, modulus, fatigue) allows for a significant reduction in the thickness of the pavement structure. This gives it unrivalled durability under all types of traffic, including motorways.

Certified by the Ministry of Transport (CEREMA #CIRR) and Gustave Eiffel University in Nantes, GB5® asphalt has proven its effectiveness over the past twelve years, guaranteeing low maintenance costs and a longer service life, resulting in long-term savings of natural resources.

The GB5® technology, which complies with the NF EN 13108-1 standard, has been successfully exported to Europe, South Africa, and more recently to Australia.

Disclaimer

Eiffage SA published this content on 05 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2021 15:28:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on EIFFAGE S.A.
Financials
Sales 2021 18 338 M 21 274 M 21 274 M
Net income 2021 687 M 797 M 797 M
Net Debt 2021 10 269 M 11 913 M 11 913 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,5x
Yield 2021 3,20%
Capitalization 8 699 M 10 107 M 10 092 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,03x
EV / Sales 2022 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 72 700
Free-Float 81,4%
Technical analysis trends EIFFAGE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 87,66 €
Average target price 107,49 €
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benoit de Ruffray Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Cassayre Chief Financial Officer
Jean Guénard Independent Director
Marie Lemarié Independent Director
Carol Xueref Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EIFFAGE S.A.10.91%10 107
VINCI11.91%59 131
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED33.18%32 358
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-3.42%31 233
FERROVIAL, S.A.14.29%22 043
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED7.40%20 007