Eiffage S A : Route's GB5® asphalt mix celebrates its 12th anniversary

The mechanical performance of GB5® asphalt (resistance to rutting, modulus, fatigue) allows for a significant reduction in the thickness of the pavement structure. This gives it unrivalled durability under all types of traffic, including motorways.



Certified by the Ministry of Transport (CEREMA #CIRR) and Gustave Eiffel University in Nantes, GB5® asphalt has proven its effectiveness over the past twelve years, guaranteeing low maintenance costs and a longer service life, resulting in long-term savings of natural resources.



The GB5® technology, which complies with the NF EN 13108-1 standard, has been successfully exported to Europe, South Africa, and more recently to Australia.