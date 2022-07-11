Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Eiffage S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FGR   FR0000130452

EIFFAGE S.A.

(FGR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  07:21 2022-07-11 am EDT
87.38 EUR   -0.84%
Eiffage S A : The Department of Orne (61) has chosen Biophalt® for the maintenance of the RD 924

07/11/2022 | 07:14am EDT
The Department of Orne has chosen to test Biophalt® for the maintenance of its departmental roads on the RD 924 between Flers and Landigou. Nearly 3,000 m of pavement were renovated by applying 3,000 tonnes of asphalt mix to a thickness of 4 cm in the wearing course.

An eco-responsible approach for ever greater user comfort

Biophalt® is a plant-based asphalt with high technical and environmental performance. It contributes to meeting the challenge of low-carbon roads through a combination of several innovations:

- the use of a biobased binder, derived from forestry and paper industry co-products, which replaces all the petroleum-based bitumen usually used
- the recycling of more than 40% of asphalt aggregates from existing pavements, which guarantees the preservation of natural resources of new quarry materials
- lowering the production temperature, which limits energy consumption and reduces CO2 emissions.

Thank you to the Department of Orne for its confidence.

Disclaimer

Eiffage SA published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2022 11:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 19 445 M 19 792 M 19 792 M
Net income 2022 857 M 872 M 872 M
Net Debt 2022 9 269 M 9 434 M 9 434 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,00x
Yield 2022 3,88%
Capitalization 8 430 M 8 580 M 8 580 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,91x
EV / Sales 2023 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 73 500
Free-Float 97,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 88,12 €
Average target price 115,33 €
Spread / Average Target 30,9%
Managers and Directors
Benoit de Ruffray Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Cassayre Chief Financial Officer
Jean Guénard Independent Director
Marie Lemarié Independent Director
Carol Xueref Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EIFFAGE S.A.-2.59%8 580
VINCI-5.09%50 663
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED7.80%33 774
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-10.96%29 916
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED8.46%21 925
FERROVIAL, S.A.-5.66%19 270