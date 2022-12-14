Eiffage S A : The brand new A480 is fully operational in Grenoble !

After three years of work, the development of the A480 in Grenoble is totally completed. This integrated urban highway crosses the Isère conurbation from north to south. After an initial commissioning of six kilometers this summer, AREA, the Rhône-Alpes subsidiary of APRR, returned the northern part of the new A480 to traffic on December 14, 2022. Users now find fluidity and safety by taking the 7 km, in each direction, of this structuring axis which is also respectful of the environment, integrated into local life and connected to other modes of transport.





AREA announces on December 14, 2022, the full commissioning of the new development of the 7 kilometers of the A480 in Grenoble. After 36 months of complex work under traffic and the opening today of the northern section linking the A48 to the Isère viaduct, the project is complete. It was officially launched in 2015, with the signing of the 2015/2020 State-Region Plan Contract.



Concrete benefits for all

Since the partial commissioning of the new development of the A480 last summer, several tangible benefits have been observed by motorists, residents and residents of the Grenoble area. The end of the development makes it possible to improve mobility on the territory for a new fluidity. Travel times are made more reliable and precise in this area where travel had become uncertain. The new A480 also frees up urban spaces and limits the transfer of traffic to the roads in the city. There is more room for other modes of travel.



Urban and environmental integration

In order to reduce noise pollution, 6.5 kilometers of acoustic screens have been created. They perform better than the old ones. These protections blend into their environment thanks to a mineral or vegetable covering, but also thanks to street-art frescoes painted by local artists.

In addition, the A480 is abundantly vegetated and promotes biodiversity. Thus, birds and insects gradually populate the 50,000 trees and shrubs planted as the work progresses. The new A480 also protects water resources. No less than 17 sanitation basins have been created. Before their development, the water from the roads flowed directly into the two local rivers, the Drac and the Isère. Natural environments are now better protected.



A connection to soft modes

The challenge of the project was to avoid making the A480 a barrier between territories, thanks in particular to the connection of cycle and pedestrian routes. To complete the connections to soft modes of transport, two facilities will be built in 2023. First, a promenade has been imagined along the Drac river (between the Vercors and Esclangon bridges) as both a place of relaxation and leisure, but also for daily trips in soft mode. Then, a new footbridge will be built for the crossing of the Isère river to allow a more direct connection between Saint-Egrève and the Presqu'île or Sassenage for cyclists and pedestrians.

More on A480 project : https://www.a480rondeau.fr/



