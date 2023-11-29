Eiffage and Sodeports signed the concession contract to operate and develop the 10 marinas on the Bay of Toulon
29 Nov 2023 17:40 CET
Subscribe
Issuer
EIFFAGE
See attachment(s) / Voir document(s) joint(s) / Zie bijlage / Ver documento(s) em anexo
Appendix
Source
EIFFAGE
Provider
Les Echos
Company Name
EIFFAGE
ISIN
FR0000130452
Symbol
FGR
Market
Euronext
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Eiffage SA published this content on 29 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2023 16:54:34 UTC.