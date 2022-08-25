Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Eiffage S.A.
  News
  Summary
    FGR   FR0000130452

EIFFAGE S.A.

(FGR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03:39 2022-08-25 am EDT
89.20 EUR   +0.61%
08/24Eiffage Benelux builds the future Institute of Psychiatry for the Saint-Luc and Valisana University Clinics in Brussels
AQ
08/17Eiffage Energie Systemes takes part in reconstructing Caty hydropower plant in the Tarn
AQ
08/16EIFFAGE S A : Energie Systèmes takes part in reconstructing Caty hydropower plant in the Tarn
PU
Eiffage S A : awarded by the French government for the 2022 “Routes et Rues” competition for innovative projects

08/25/2022 | 03:28am EDT
Vélizy-Villacoublay, 24 August 2022 18:00

Press release

Eiffage awarded by the French government

for the 2022 "Routes et Rues" competition for innovative projects

Eiffage, through its subsidiary Eiffage Route, has been awarded for one of its new innovative solutions submitted in the 2022 "Routes et Rues" competition for innovative projects dedicated this year to the challenges of the road environmental transition.

The "optimised rolling resistance asphalt" solution, developed by Eiffage Route in partnership with Gustave Eiffel University, has been specially created to reduce rolling resistance (by an estimated 10%) while maintaining a high level of safety. Cars and trucks tyres experience this resistance when they come into contact with the road.

The aim of this new solution is to bring down scope 3 downstream emissions where intensive traffic roads are used by cutting the CO2 emissions caused by rolling resistance.

Established by the French Ministry for environmental transition and territorial cohesion, in tandem with IDRRIM and Cerema and jointly sponsored by the AIT (French agency for innovation in transport), the "Routes et Rues" competition encourages the validation of innovations under real conditions on demonstration sites.

The successful innovation will now be trialled under experimental protocols by contractors keen to test it in their region. The asphalts used will be monitored over periods of three to five years by Cerema to confirm their performance and durability.

Eiffage has been awarded in every edition since the call for projects was created. To recap, the Group's prizewinners have included Recyclean® and R6Pont in 2015, Aéroprène® in 2016, Recytal-ARM® and Luciole® in 2017, Microphone®Stéréo and Guid'N Grip® in 2018. In 2019, Eiffage received four of the eight distinctions, namely for LuminoKrom®Vision+, Biophalt®, Skinway® and PRFC. In 2020, two low-carbonsolutions - Bioklair® (previously known as BioKrom®) and Bio-Ertalh® - were picked, followed by three solutions in 2021, namely TramERS GB5®, ÉcOasis® and HPE.

About Eiffage

Eiffage is one of Europe's leading construction and concessions companies. The Group's activities are organised around the following business lines: construction, real estate and urban development, civil engineering, metal, roads, energy and concessions. Thanks to the experience of its 73,500 employees, Eiffage generated revenue of €18.7 billion in 2021, of which 27% was outside France.

About Eiffage Route

Eiffage Route contributes to improving the French road network, from local roads to major motorways, from design and construction to maintenance. An expert in urban planning, it has been involved in the creation of numerous port, airport, industrial and commercial projects.

Press contact:

Bénédicte Dao

Tel.: +33 (0)1 71 59 22 28 benedicte.dao@eiffage.com

Disclaimer

Eiffage SA published this content on 24 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2022 07:27:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 19 546 M 19 503 M 19 503 M
Net income 2022 857 M 855 M 855 M
Net Debt 2022 9 333 M 9 313 M 9 313 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,0x
Yield 2022 3,87%
Capitalization 8 482 M 8 463 M 8 463 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,91x
EV / Sales 2023 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 73 500
Free-Float 97,5%
