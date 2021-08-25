Eiffage S A : becomes the sole shareholder of A'liénor the concession company of for the A65 motorway

Vélizy-Villacoublay, 25 August 2021 18:00

Press Release

Eiffage becomes the sole shareholder of A'liénor the concession company of

for the A65 motorway

Today, Eiffage decided to use its pre-emptive right on the 35% stake held by Sanef, its long-standing joint shareholder, in the capital of Aliénor. Aliénor is the concession company for the A65 motorway until 2067 (www.a65-alienor.com).

Eiffage has also entered into exclusive and mutual negotiations with Sanef to acquire 100% of the capital of Sanef Aquitaine, the company that holds the A65 operation and maintenance contract, owned solely by Sanef up until now.

These transactions, representing a joint total of €222 million, once finalised, will boost Eiffage's holding in the Aliénor capital and leave it as sole owner of its operating company, Sanef Aquitaine. Eiffage will then become sole shareholder in both these companies.

The investments in Aliénor and Sanef Aquitaine will be funded by Eiffage from available treasury. Subject to the usual suspensive and regulatory conditions, the transactions should be completed during the 2nd half of 2021.