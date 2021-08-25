Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Eiffage S.A.
  News
  Summary
    FGR   FR0000130452

EIFFAGE S.A.

(FGR)
  Report
Eiffage S A : becomes the sole shareholder of A'liénor the concession company of for the A65 motorway

08/25/2021 | 01:21pm EDT
Vélizy-Villacoublay, 25 August 2021 18:00

Press Release

Eiffage becomes the sole shareholder of A'liénor the concession company of

for the A65 motorway

Today, Eiffage decided to use its pre-emptive right on the 35% stake held by Sanef, its long-standing joint shareholder, in the capital of Aliénor. Aliénor is the concession company for the A65 motorway until 2067 (www.a65-alienor.com).

Eiffage has also entered into exclusive and mutual negotiations with Sanef to acquire 100% of the capital of Sanef Aquitaine, the company that holds the A65 operation and maintenance contract, owned solely by Sanef up until now.

These transactions, representing a joint total of €222 million, once finalised, will boost Eiffage's holding in the Aliénor capital and leave it as sole owner of its operating company, Sanef Aquitaine. Eiffage will then become sole shareholder in both these companies.

The investments in Aliénor and Sanef Aquitaine will be funded by Eiffage from available treasury. Subject to the usual suspensive and regulatory conditions, the transactions should be completed during the 2nd half of 2021.

Investor Contact

Press Contact

Xavier Ombrédanne

Sophie Mairé

Tel: + 33 (0)1 71 59 10 56

Tel: +33 (0)1 71 59 10 62

E-mail:xavier.ombredanne@eiffage.com

E-mail:sophie.maire@eiffage.com

Disclaimer

Eiffage SA published this content on 25 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2021 17:20:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 17 911 M 21 058 M 21 058 M
Net income 2021 639 M 752 M 752 M
Net Debt 2021 9 946 M 11 693 M 11 693 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,1x
Yield 2021 3,16%
Capitalization 8 562 M 10 061 M 10 066 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,03x
EV / Sales 2022 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 72 700
Free-Float 85,8%
Technical analysis trends EIFFAGE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 86,30 €
Average target price 105,37 €
Spread / Average Target 22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benoit de Ruffray Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Cassayre Chief Financial Officer
Jean Guénard Independent Director
Marie Lemarié Independent Director
Carol Xueref Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EIFFAGE S.A.9.19%10 061
VINCI11.58%61 186
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED23.75%30 463
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-6.64%29 894
FERROVIAL, S.A.9.96%21 449
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED3.98%18 602