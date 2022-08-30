Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Eiffage S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FGR   FR0000130452

EIFFAGE S.A.

(FGR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03:23 2022-08-30 am EDT
88.00 EUR   +0.92%
02:54aEIFFAGE S A : consortium wins the contract to extend the harbour basin and renovate the docks at the port of Cotonou in Benin
PU
02:34aEIFFAGE S A : consortium wins the contract to extend the harbour basin and renovate the docks at the port of Cotonou in Benin, in a deal worth over 160 million
PU
08/26Eiffage awarded by the French government for the 2022 'Routes et Rues' competition for innovative projects
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Eiffage S A : consortium wins the contract to extend the harbour basin and renovate the docks at the port of Cotonou in Benin

08/30/2022 | 02:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Eiffage, through its subsidiary Eiffage Génie Civil Marine, signed last July a design&build contract, secured as part of a consortium with Spie batignolles fondations and the Beninese firm Adéoti, to extend the harbour basin and several wharves, and to renovate the North dock at the port of Cotonou in Benin. The contract is worth over €160 million in total, with Eiffage's share amounting to €119 million.

Consortium leader Eiffage Génie Civil Marine and its partners will carry out the following tasks on behalf of the autonomous port of Cotonou:

  • renovating and deepening the existing North dock along its entire 1,391-metre length (16 metres deep with a pile/sheet piling structure);
  • extending the North dock by 214 metres (16 metres deep with diaphragm walls) and constructing a roll-on roll-off (RoRo) ramp;
  • extending the South dock by 154 metres (15 metres deep with diaphragm walls);
  • extending the harbour basin with creation of a rubble mound breakwater at the end of the dock;
  • dredging of all berths to 16 metres, plus maintenance dredging of the basin.

The contract's total 48-month duration includes five months of design and method studies, with construction due to begin in the first quarter of 2023. All port activities will continue throughout the works phase.

This project is part of the master plan to enlarge and enhance the port of Cotonou, to strengthen the role of Benin's only port as a powerhouse of local economic development. From 2025, the port's new infrastructure will enable it to accommodate Post-Panamax container ships.

This new contract consolidates the Group's position in complex major port projects requiring leading-edge maritime civil engineering expertise, with several such projects currently under way in Africa, the Middle East and South America.

Disclaimer

Eiffage SA published this content on 30 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2022 06:53:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EIFFAGE S.A.
02:54aEIFFAGE S A : consortium wins the contract to extend the harbour basin and renovate the do..
PU
02:34aEIFFAGE S A : consortium wins the contract to extend the harbour basin and renovate the do..
PU
08/26Eiffage awarded by the French government for the 2022 'Routes et Rues' competition for ..
AQ
08/26Colas Rail and Eiffage Energie Systemes win traction equipment and works contract for G..
AQ
08/25EIFFAGE S A : Énergie Systèmes win in consortium traction equipment and works contract for..
PU
08/25EIFFAGE S A : Colas Rail and Eiffage Énergie Systèmes win traction equipment and works con..
PU
08/25EIFFAGE S A : awarded by the French government for the 2022 “Routes et Rues” c..
PU
08/24Eiffage Benelux builds the future Institute of Psychiatry for the Saint-Luc and Valisan..
AQ
08/17Eiffage Energie Systemes takes part in reconstructing Caty hydropower plant in the Tarn
AQ
08/16EIFFAGE S A : Energie Systèmes takes part in reconstructing Caty hydropower plant in the T..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EIFFAGE S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 19 550 M 19 531 M 19 531 M
Net income 2022 857 M 856 M 856 M
Net Debt 2022 9 322 M 9 313 M 9 313 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,87x
Yield 2022 3,94%
Capitalization 8 342 M 8 334 M 8 334 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,90x
EV / Sales 2023 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 73 500
Free-Float 97,5%
Chart EIFFAGE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Eiffage S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EIFFAGE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 87,20 €
Average target price 115,97 €
Spread / Average Target 33,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benoit de Ruffray Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Cassayre Chief Financial Officer
Jean Guénard Independent Director
Marie Lemarié Independent Director
Carol Xueref Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EIFFAGE S.A.-3.60%8 334
VINCI-1.22%51 919
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-0.75%33 511
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED0.80%30 573
QUANTA SERVICES26.35%20 685
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-2.07%19 204