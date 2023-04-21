Eiffage S A : continues its sustainable urban development in Marseille with the launch of Smartseille 2

Vélizy-Villacoublay, 20 April 2023

Press release

Eiffage continues its sustainable urban development

in Marseille with the launch of Smartseille 2

Credit: Jean Thiriet

Following on from Smartseille, the Allar demonstrator in Marseille completed in march 2023, Eiffage has announced through its subsidiary Eiffage Immobilier the marketing launch in june of a new sustainable urban development project: Smartseille 2. This multi-use complex will include 45,000 m2 of housing, offices, shopping and facilities.

Smartseille 2 - an iconic milestone for the future Marseille EcoCity

An integral part of the Euroméditerranée II Operation of National Interest and the Littorale Marseille ZAC (joint development zone), the Smartseille 2 project represents a transition between the village environment of Les Crottes and the recent Smartseille development.

Smartseille 2 will underpin the transformation of the region to make Marseille a flagship Mediterranean EcoCity, and capitalise on the capacity-building transport routes linking the northern districts with Euroméditerranée I to the south, recently enhanced by the opening of the M2 metro transfer hub at Gèze and the T3 tramway extension.