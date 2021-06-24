Eiffage S A : LUMA Arles opens its doors on June 26

LUMA Arles, whose Tower was built by a consortium of Eiffage Métal , opens its doors to the public this Saturday, June 26. In the heart of the Parc des ateliers, this interdisciplinary creative campus now houses this majestic structure, designed by Frank Gehry, which completes the spaces and offers new perspectives to the artistic programming of the place.

Our teams created the 5,000 m² metal façade of this Tower, supporting 11,000 blocks of stainless steel cladding and some fifty glass cubes (glass boxes) placed in excrescences to let light into the building, as well as a glass rotunda 56 m in diameter and 18 m high, which creates a naturally ventilated reception area.

Given the geometric complexity of the work, all the studies were carried out in 3D. Only a 3D model could provide the link between the 2D plans, the calculations and the production of the manufacturing plans for the various elements.

The LUMA Arles project, launched by Maja Hoffmann, is signed by the architects Frank Gehry, Annabelle Selldorf, Bas Smets and the design office T/E/S/S, under the supervision of the LUMA Foundation.