    FGR   FR0000130452

EIFFAGE S.A.

(FGR)
  Report
Eiffage S A : LUMA Arles opens its doors on June 26

06/24/2021 | 04:19am EDT
LUMA Arles, whose Tower was built by a consortium of Eiffage Métal, opens its doors to the public this Saturday, June 26. In the heart of the Parc des ateliers, this interdisciplinary creative campus now houses this majestic structure, designed by Frank Gehry, which completes the spaces and offers new perspectives to the artistic programming of the place.

Our teams created the 5,000 m² metal façade of this Tower, supporting 11,000 blocks of stainless steel cladding and some fifty glass cubes (glass boxes) placed in excrescences to let light into the building, as well as a glass rotunda 56 m in diameter and 18 m high, which creates a naturally ventilated reception area.

Given the geometric complexity of the work, all the studies were carried out in 3D. Only a 3D model could provide the link between the 2D plans, the calculations and the production of the manufacturing plans for the various elements.

The LUMA Arles project, launched by Maja Hoffmann, is signed by the architects Frank Gehry, Annabelle Selldorf, Bas Smets and the design office T/E/S/S, under the supervision of the LUMA Foundation.

Photo Credit: SAP Photographie

Disclaimer

Eiffage SA published this content on 24 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2021 08:18:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 17 765 M 21 199 M 21 199 M
Net income 2021 654 M 781 M 781 M
Net Debt 2021 9 935 M 11 855 M 11 855 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,0x
Yield 2021 3,10%
Capitalization 8 637 M 10 317 M 10 307 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,05x
EV / Sales 2022 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 72 700
Free-Float 85,8%
Duration : Period :
Technical analysis trends EIFFAGE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 87,06 €
Average target price 105,02 €
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Benoit de Ruffray Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Cassayre Finance Director
Thérèse Cornil Independent Director
Jean Guénard Independent Director
Marie Lemarié Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EIFFAGE S.A.10.15%10 317
VINCI14.00%63 408
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-3.22%31 178
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED14.93%28 032
FERROVIAL, S.A.9.82%21 863
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-0.19%18 712