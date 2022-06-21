Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Eiffage S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FGR   FR0000130452

EIFFAGE S.A.

(FGR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-06-21 am EDT
87.56 EUR   -0.82%
EIFFAGE S A : wins in consortium the contract for transition pieces for the future EnBW He Dreiht offshore wind farm off the German coast
Eiffage Construction begins the work of Sensorium, a project that caused a stir (59)
Eiffage S A : wins in consortium the contract for transition pieces for the future EnBW He Dreiht offshore wind farm off the German coast

06/21/2022 | 11:55am EDT
Vélizy-Villacoublay, 21 June 2022 17:40

Press release

Eiffage wins in consortium the contract for transition pieces

for the future EnBW He Dreiht offshore wind farm off the German coast

Eiffage, through Smulders (the Belgian subsidiary of Eiffage Métal), in consortium with the Dutch company Sif, has been awarded by EnBW, a German energy company, the contract for the manufacturing of the 64 transition pieces of the future EnBW He Dreiht offshore wind farm.

Each transition piece will be up to 30 meters high and close to 8.5 meters in diameter. Their unit weigh will be slightly over 700 tons, including the secondary steel elements.

The transition pieces will be manufactured at the Smulders' British yard located in Newscastle upon Tyne. Manufacturing will start in the first half of 2023 and should be over the year after.

Located in the German North Sea, the EnBW He Dreiht offshore wind farm will have a total capacity of 900 MW and is expected to be commissioned during the second semester of 2025.

This new contract strengthens the world leadership position of Smulders in the manufacturing of transition pieces for the offshore wind farms market. At the beginning of 2021, Smulders manufactured its 2,000th transition piece for the first French offshore wind farm in Saint- Nazaire.

About Eiffage

Eiffage is one of Europe's leading construction and concessions companies. The Group's activities are organised around the following business lines: construction, real estate and urban development, civil engineering, metal, roads, energy and concessions. Thanks to the experience of its 73,500 employees, Eiffage generated revenue of €18.7 billion in 2021, of which 27% was outside France.

About Eiffage Métal

Eiffage Métal is the Eiffage group's brand dedicated to turnkey metallic construction. Its teams design and build construction shells and façades, and engineering structures. Eiffage Métal is an industry leader, particularly in the offshore wind sector, specialised in complex, multi-technical projects. With a strong European and international presence and nine production plants, Eiffage Métal employs more than 2,100 people.

Eiffage press contact

Bénédicte Dao

Tel.: +33 (0)1 71 59 22 28 benedicte.dao@eiffage.com

Disclaimer

Eiffage SA published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 15:54:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
