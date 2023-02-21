Eiffage S A : wins the Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne rail interconnection in a contract worth 189.5 million

Vélizy-Villacoublay, 21 February 2023 18:40

Press release

Eiffage wins the Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne rail interconnection

in a contract worth €189.5 million

Eiffage, through its subsidiaries Eiffage Génie Civil and Eiffage Rail, has been selected to build the Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne interconnection between the future Mont-Cenis base tunnel on the Lyon-Turin rail line and the existing rail network. The contract was awarded by SNCF Réseau, acting as project owner under an agreement with TELT, accompanied by Systra as project manager, and is worth €189.5 million in total.

This contract won as an integrated offer involves several of the Group's skills, including those of Eiffage Métal, Eiffage Route and Demcy, its subsidiary specialised in deconstruction. It includes the construction of the new rail platform as well as infrastructures of the passenger and fire safety buildings of the future Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne train station. It also involves laying new track to serve the Trimet aluminium plant and track improvement works on the historic Maurienne Valley train line.

The works will require:

10.5km of retaining walls between 2m and 13.5m high,

8km of noise barriers with an average height of 4.5m,

2 x 55m viaduct-style rail bridges crossing the river Arvan,

viaduct-style rail bridges crossing the river Arvan, 2 x rail underpass bridges as part of repairs to the RD906 road;

several hydraulic structures representing 2,000m in total,

1,700m of passenger platforms and access hoppers.

The teams will use 100,000 m³ of concrete and will backfill 1.5 million m³ with material excavated from the Euralpin Lyon-Turin tunnel in order to limit traffic and preserve natural resources. Eiffage has also undertaken to allocate near 76,000 hours under access-to- employment programs for this project.

Works started in February 2023 and will involve four phases, with gaps in between in order to change over between rail infrastructure construction and tracks development, signals and overhead contact lines works, and to switch traffic between different configurations. Final completion is scheduled for spring 2032.

Following the completion of the SMP4 Lyon-Turin tunnel in late 2022, the purpose of which was to confirm the overall feasibility of the project, as well as several contracts for preparatory works and the start of lot 1 on the base tunnel for the Lyon-Turin rail line on the French side, between Villarodin-Bourget/Modane and Italy, all carried out in consortium, this new contract increases Eiffage's involvement in this major European project.