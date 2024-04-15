EIFFAGE : Stifel raises its recommendation

Stifel raises its recommendation on Eiffage from 'hold' to 'buy', with a price target raised from 101 to 125 euros, 'in line with its strategy of sector rotation in value, while gradually shifting its exposure from North America to Europe'.



According to the broker, Eiffage has underperformed the market and its closest peers for over a year, and its marked valuation discount to its peers 'now seems exaggerated, given that its business is fundamentally strong'.



Looking ahead, Stifel adds that it expects 'the market to focus on future investments in concessions, with an emphasis on Getlink, to compensate for the APRR concession coming to an end'.



