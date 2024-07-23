EIFFAGE : UBS remains Buy after APRR sales figures
'APRR outperforms 2nd quarter revenue estimates, with revenues up 4% year-on-year', says UBS.
APRR's consolidated sales excluding Construction amounted to 789.0 million euros in Q2 2024, compared with 759.0 million euros in Q2 2023, an increase of 4.0% (+15.5% for Aliaé (A79)). Total traffic in Q2 2024 was down 1.0% year-on-year, for both light and heavy vehicles.
