Eiffage: agreement to acquire 100% of EQOS

Eiffage, through its subsidiary Eiffage Énergie Systèmes, announced today that it has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of the German company EQOS, a major European player in the energy infrastructure market.



In 2023, EQOS generated sales of 459 million

euros with some 1,700 employees at 43 sites.



This acquisition should enable Eiffage Énergie Systèmes to expand in the buoyant energy infrastructure market in Germany, a dynamic, fast-changing sector at the heart of the energy and digital transitions.



Subject to regulatory approval, the transaction should be finalized by the end of the year, and will be financed from Eiffage's own cash flow.



