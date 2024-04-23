Eiffage: agreement to acquire 100% of EQOS
In 2023, EQOS generated sales of 459 million
euros with some 1,700 employees at 43 sites.
This acquisition should enable Eiffage Énergie Systèmes to expand in the buoyant energy infrastructure market in Germany, a dynamic, fast-changing sector at the heart of the energy and digital transitions.
Subject to regulatory approval, the transaction should be finalized by the end of the year, and will be financed from Eiffage's own cash flow.
