Eiffage: contract for a motorway link
The project involves the design, construction and operation of a 2x2 lane motorway infrastructure of around 16 km, linking Machilly to Thonon-les-Bains, known as the A412.
This operation will serve and irrigate the area south of Thonon-les-Bains, from the Annemasse-Geneva conurbation and the A40 freeway, and improve exchanges between the region's various centres of attraction.
