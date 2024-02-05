Eiffage: contract for a motorway link

The French Ministry for Ecological Transition and Territorial Cohesion has announced that it has appointed the consortium comprising Eiffage (leader) and APRR to enter into exclusive negotiations for the motorway link between Machilly and Thonon-les-Bains in Haute Savoie.



The project involves the design, construction and operation of a 2x2 lane motorway infrastructure of around 16 km, linking Machilly to Thonon-les-Bains, known as the A412.



This operation will serve and irrigate the area south of Thonon-les-Bains, from the Annemasse-Geneva conurbation and the A40 freeway, and improve exchanges between the region's various centres of attraction.



