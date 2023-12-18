Eiffage: contract for a section of the Grand Paris Express

Eiffage has announced that it has won, in a consortium with eight architectural firms, the contract awarded by Société du Grand Paris to design and build a section of line 15 East of the Grand Paris Express.



The total cost of the section between the Bobigny-Pablo Picasso and Champigny Centre stations is 2.54 billion euros. Work will start after 15 months of final design, with a view to commissioning in 2031.



The contract includes the excavation of 17 kilometers of tunnel, the construction of 15 service structures and two entrances, as well as the laying of track and electromechanical equipment.



