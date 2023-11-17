Eiffage: contract with EDF for Penly EPR2 reactors

Eiffage has announced that it has signed a contract with EDF, through its subsidiary Eiffage Génie Civil, to build the main civil engineering for the first pair of EPR2 nuclear units at the Penly site in the Seine-Maritime region of France.



The contract, worth over four billion euros, covers the construction of two production units comprising 69 structures. Preparatory work is due to start in mid-2024, subject to EDF obtaining the necessary administrative authorizations.



Eiffage will endeavor to stimulate the local economic fabric and promote local employment and integration. In cooperation with stakeholders, it will also develop training programs that are essential to the revival of the French nuclear industry.



