Eiffage: delivery of an ecological urban campus in Clichy

February 19, 2024 at 07:00 am EST

Eiffage Construction has announced the delivery of 'Black', a 50,000 m2 eco-friendly urban campus project in Clichy (92).



Located on a former industrial site in Clichy, the site is billed as 'one of the largest low-carbon buildings in France'.



Designed to accommodate up to 4,100 people, the complex comprises two independent buildings, each of which meets the most demanding criteria in terms of flexibility and sustainability.



Offices on the first level are designed to be fully re-configurable into meeting rooms, while spacious floors encourage collaborative modes on the upper levels



