Eiffage: delivery of an ecological urban campus in Clichy
Located on a former industrial site in Clichy, the site is billed as 'one of the largest low-carbon buildings in France'.
Designed to accommodate up to 4,100 people, the complex comprises two independent buildings, each of which meets the most demanding criteria in terms of flexibility and sustainability.
Offices on the first level are designed to be fully re-configurable into meeting rooms, while spacious floors encourage collaborative modes on the upper levels
